The hits just keep on rolling for AEW.

With the rumored debuts of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) on the horizon, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that AEW has yet another acquisition on the way too. Dave Meltzer is reporting that sources close to AEW have said a “new major AEW acquisition” is coming into the company.

All indications point to Punk making his AEW debut and return to wrestling on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. Danielson’s reported debut is unknown, but reports indicate he is AEW bound.

