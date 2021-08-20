8/20 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on final Summerslam build, Edge returns, Jey vs. Rey, Reigns-Cena final push

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 20, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ. AT FOOTPRINT CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a big crowd shot. Edge’s music played and he entered to a loud pop. He said “Come on, I want it Phoenix, light it up!” Pat McAfee said we are twenty-four hours from a dream match. Cole said this is a match seven years in the making as they threw to a video package recapping the Edge and Seth Rollins feud. Edge was sitting mid-ring as they came back. The crowd chanted “Edge”. He said he saw what Rollins said last week, and he really heard what he said. Edge said he still feels the attack from 2014 like yesterday. He said he was worried then, and last week, Rollins threatened his wife and kids again. He said he knows what the Curb Stomp can do to him, and if Rollins hits it, it will probably end his career. Edge said he knows that these are usually mind games, but Rollins means it. He called Rollins an “all-time talent”. Edge said Rollins has pushed him into a dark place, a place he doesn’t like to go because it’s so hard to come back. Edge said he likes that place. He said Rollins made him find a place in his heart where his blood runs black. Edge said he sees that at Summerslam, he doesn’t just have to beat Rollins, but he has to break and humble him. Edge said he’s going to burn Rollins down at Summerslam. He stared into the camera as it they shot a close-up of his face.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was good and to the point. Edge is at his best when he’s intense like this. I loved him bringing up the past and remembering it like it was yesterday. He really sold what Seth said last week and responded in kind. Both of them saying they’re “going to a dark place” is a little weird though. I kind of wish they had saved that for Seth. But, I’m very excited for this match.)

-The Mysterios were in the back talking. Dominik said they were going to win tonight and at Summerslam. Rey told Dominik not to get ahead of himself. Rey said Dominik got distracted last week and almost cost them the match. Dominik started to say, “But I won”, but caught himself and said “we won”. Rey said he wants the tag titles back and asked Dominik to watch his back. They walked to the curtain and back in the arena, Rey and Dominik’s music hit and they made their entrance. They then showed a recap of the Mysterios winning the tag titles at Backlash. They showed the Usos warming up in the back. They showed a graphic for Rey Mysterio vs Jey Uso, next. [c]

-Rey was in the ring when they came back from break. The Usos music hit and they made their entrance to loud boos. They showed the graphic for the Tag Team Championship match tomorrow at Summerslam. McAfee said the party of the summer is going to be off the chain.

(1) REY MYSTERIO (w/ DOMINIK) vs. JEY USO (w/ JIMMY USO)

Jey locked Rey in a headlock. Rey slid under the bottom rope. Rey walked around the ring, then got back in. Jey locked in another headlock and Rey fought out. Rey took Jey down with a hurricanrana. Rey mounted Jey in the corner and gave him the ten count punches. Jey recovered and knocked Rey down with an uppercut. Jey stomped Rey then mounted him with a headlock. The crowd had a dueling “let’s go Uso, let’s go Rey” chant. Rey got on Jey’s shoulders and rained down punches. Jey rolled out of the ring and Rey hit a springboard moonsault and took out both Usos. Dominik slid into the ring and stood with Rey as they went to break. [c]

They came back with Jey on Rey with a headlock. Jey shot Rey off the ropes and hit a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jey put Rey on the top rope, but Rey fought back with a headbutt. Jey recovered and went to the top. He set Rey up for a Samoan Drop but Rey fought out and hit a hurricanrana off the top. Old school Rey there, really cool. Rey got a near fall. The two got back up and traded punches. Rey hit a springboard cross-body for a near fall. Jey hit a very nice pop-up neckbreaker for a near fall. Rey recovered and hit a senton from the top. Jey recovered and went for a slam on Rey but Rey reversed into a DDT for a near fall. Rey went for a 619 but Jey reversed. Rey rolled Jey up and Dominik rolled in to use his legs for the assist. Referee Charles Robinson caught it and told Dominik to go to the back. Rey rolled out to tell Dominik off. Jey jumped Rey then tossed him back in. Jey hit the splash for the win.

WINNER: JEY USO in 11:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really like the finish there. That move needed to have consequences at some point. I think the Dominik turn is coming tomorrow. I really hope they swerve us and Rey turns instead, but considering it’s been 25 years and he hasn’t turned heel, I don’t think it’s going to happen.)

-They cut to a recap of Baron Corbin stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E last week. Corbin then made his entrance hugging the briefcase. He had no entrance music. McAfee said that Corbin is a scumbag and he stinks. They showed a graphic for Corbin vs. Kevin Owens next. [c]

-They returned with a graphic hyping Roman Reigns and John Cena at Summerslam. Kevin Owens’ music hit and he made his entrance.

(2) BARON CORBIN vs. KEVIN OWENS

Owens went after Corbin and beat him down quickly. Corbin recovered and hit the under the rope lariat thing. McAfee called the briefcase stolen property. McAfee also said “bum ass Baron Corbin needs to be controlled.” Corbin attacked Owens and the crowd chanted “you’re still broke”. Owens recovered and hit Corbin with a senton on the outside. Owens tossed Corbin back in. Owens went to the top but Corbin rolled out of the way. Owens went to attack Corbin but Corbin recovered with thumb to the eye. Corbin went for a chokeslam, Owens reversed and went for a Stunner. Corbin rolled to the outside and Big E’s music hit. Big E attacked Corbin and the bell sounded for a DQ.

WINNER: KEVIN OWENS in 3:00 by Disqualification

(McDonald’s Analysis: Why did we need this match again? I thought their issue was over after last week? Oh well. The comments by McAfee about Corbin are hilarious. That was the best part of all this.)

-Big E chased Corbin but Corbin grabbed the briefcase and took off through the crowd. They cut to Kayla Braxton in the back with Bianca Belair. They cut a recap of the contract signing last week. They came back and Kayla said Sasha Banks has had Belair’s number. Belair told her not to say Banks’ name as it makes her sick. Belair said she’s going to beat Zelina Vega and Carmella tonight. She said all she needs is herself. Kayla asked if it was smart to wrestle twice before tomorrow’s championship match. Belair said she is now the meanest and the baddest.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love this new side of Bianca. This is so much better than her happy go lucky stuff. She was intense and to the point here. The match may not be as good as the first one, but the build has been so much better this time. I’m interested to see what happens later in the show with Banks possibly getting involved.)

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their entrance on the tank to a mild response. They showed a graphic for Shotzi and Nox vs. Natalya and Tamina next. [c]

-They came back with a graphic advertising Logan Paul for Moist TV on Monday Night Raw. Tamina and Natalya made their entrance.

(3) SHOTZI & NOX vs. TAMINA & NATALYA – Non-Title Match

Tamina knocked Nox off the apron and Shotzi attacked her. Tamina recovered and pushed Shotzi into the corner. Tamina tagged in Natalya and they hit a double team move. Cole and McAfee mentioned Natalya’s fast recovery from her knee surgery. Natalya stayed on top of Shotzi with a headlock. Shotzi tried to fight back but Natalya threw her down. Natalya hit a suplex for a near fall. She went back to the headlock on Shotzi. Shotzi fought back up but Natalya reversed again. Shotzi recovered and hit a neckbreaker, but Nox wasn’t on the apron for her to tag. Shotzi knocked Tamina off the apron and Nox came out of nowhere to splash Tamina on the outside. Shotzi rolled up Natalya for the win.

WINNER: SHOTZI & NOX in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: So, Natalya’s healthy, that’s good. I’m glad the announcers pointed it out, too. But, why is it so easy to beat the Women’s Tag Team Champions when it’s a non-title match, but next to impossible when the titles are on the line? I don’t understand why they called up Blackheart and Nox if this is what their plan was.)

-They showed a recap of Edge’s promo from earlier. Seth Rollins was in the back in a not ridiculous all white suit. Cole said Rollins heard everything Edge said. McAfee said he looks like an angel. Cole said Rollins will respond, next. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They returned with a graphic hyping Reigns and Cena face to face tonight. Seth Rollins’ music hit and he made his entrance. Rollins danced at the top of the stage. McAfee said the suit is fantastic. Rollins took the mic. He said he likes Edge’s style as the crowd chanted “we want Edge”. Rollins said they already had Edge, but now they have him. Rollins said he respected what Edge said earlier. He said Edge listed all the excuses and reasons he’s going to lose to Rollins tomorrow. Rollins told Edge to listen to him. The crowd boo’ed loudly. Rollins said there is no shame in Edge’s shortcomings. The crowd cheered for Edge again. Rollins freaked out and told the crowd to listen to him as they already heard from Edge. Rollins turned to the announce desk and asked Cole why they won’t listen to him. The crowd chanted “you suck”. Rollins said that without the darkness, Edge doesn’t have what it takes. He said Edge doesn’t have the darkness anymore. The lights went out and the Brood’s music hit as red lights flashed all over. Edge’s face appeared on the screen and he said “the freaks come out at night.” They showed Rollins back in the ring, who had liquid poured on him from the ceiling. The lights came back on revealing Rollins had been blood-bathed. (Chocolate-bathed?)

(McDonald’s Analysis: Ok, color of the liquid aside, that was awesome. I grew up on the Brood and loved that part of Edge’s career. The call backs are great. It really helps get the point across that Edge has turned back to the darkness. This explains the clean white suit. I love this feud and it’s getting better and better. Tonight took it to the next level. The match might steal the show tomorrow. I have high hopes.)

-They cut to a recap of Otis and Chad Gable beating down the Street Profits last week. The Street Profits music hit and they made their entrance. They hyped Montez Ford and Otis, next. [c]

-They came back and Cole and McAfee ran down the Summerslam card. (Wow, this is Smackdown stacked.) Montez Ford was in the ring in new ring shorts. Kind of odd. Otis made his entrance with Chad Gable. Cole said that Gable has changed Otis. He said that Otis was a happy go lucky superstar, but is now a machine.

(4) OTIS (w/ CHAD GABLE) vs. MONTEZ FORD (w/ ANGELO DAWKINS)

Ford went right after Otis, but Otis threw him down. Otis tossed Ford into the corner but Ford fought out. Ford hit a couple of clotheslines but couldn’t take Otis down. Otis took Ford down with a huge elbow. Otis then picked Ford up and draped him over the top rope before hitting a forearm that knocked Ford to the outside. Back in the ring Ford recovered and rocked Otis. Ford went to the apron, Gable tried to interfere but Ford evaded. Dawkins took down Gable. Ford went to the top and took Otis down with a crossbody for a near fall. Otis recovered, took down Ford, then hit the Vader Bomb in the corner for the win.

WINNER: OTIS in 3:00

-They cut to a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura winning the Intercontinental Championship last week. Back in the arena, Rick Boogs was on the entrance ramp and introduced Nakamura. He played the guitar and Nakamura made his entrance.

-They came back with Apollo Crews and Azeez already in the ring. I think Rick Boogs is wearing a denim singlet.

(5) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & RICK BOOGS vs. APOLLO CREWS & COMMANDER AZEEZ

Boogs started with Crews. He took Crews down and played guitar with Crews leg. Crews recovered and took down Boogs. Boogs fought back and hit a great slam on Crews before he tagged Nakamura. Crews tagged Azeez and Nakamura went right after him. Nakamura hit a kick for a near fall. Nakamura set up for his finish but Azeez recovered with a sidewalk slam. He tagged in Crews. Nakamura recovered and took down Crews so he could tag Boogs. The crowd chanted “Boogs”. Boogs set up an abdominable stretch, then turned it into a pump handle slam. Cool move. Boogs made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & RICK BOOGS in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Two things, first, Azeez isn’t as bad as I thought. He at least looked semi athletic here. Second, Boogs wasn’t asked to do a lot, but he looked good doing what he did. His finisher looks cool and different, and jeez, he’s over. Crews losing to Boogs shows how far he’s fallen in the last month or two. I think WWE has jumped off the Crews bandwagon. They are firmly with Boogs and Nakamura now. Well, maybe more Boogs? I’m interested to see where this goes.)

-Nakamura and Boogs celebrated with McAfee, who danced on the announce table. They showed a recap of the contract signing between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair last week. Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. McAfee called her the meanest, the nastiest, and the baddest. They showed a graphic for “back to back matches” for Belair, next. [c]

-Back from break, Zelina Vega and Carmella made their entrances. They argued over who would go first. Carmella threw Vega into the ring.

(6) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ZELINA VEGA

Belair took Vega down immediately and pummeled her in the corner. The crowd chated “EST.” Belair went for a slam but Vega countered. Carmella got on the apron and distracted Belair. Vega hit an awesome sunset flip with impact for a very close near fall. Vega jumped off the top looking for a hurricanrana, but Belair caught her with a powerbomb. She pulled Vega back up and hoisted her into a K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: BIANCA BELAIR in 2:00

(7) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA

Carmella entered the ring and hit Belair from behind. She hit a side kick on a down Belair as they cut to break. [c]

The bell rang and Carmella attacked Belair. Carmella yelled at Cole to “tell everyone how beautiful I am”. Carmella hit a series of elbows on Belair in the corner. Carmella took down Belair with a modified Bronco Buster for a near fall. Carmella locked in a headlock. The crowd chanted “EST”. Belair powered to her feet and turned Carmella around, then picked her up for a delayed vertical. Good spot. Carmella recovered first but Belair fought back when they got to their feet. Belair blocked a superkick and took Carmella down with a punch. Belair got a near fall. Carmella reversed a running Belair with an elbow in the corner. Carmella put on a submission using the ropes. Belair countered a facebuster into a spinebuster. Belair hit the K.O.D. for the victory.

WINNER: BIANCA BELAIR in 5:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good, short, to the point. Great showcase for Belair. It makes sense that Carmella lasted longer than Vega also, so I’m glad they went that route. I don’t understand where Sasha was. They did a decent job building this last week, but this was all about Belair tonight. With Belair looking so dominant, I wonder if this means she’s dropping the title tomorrow.)

-They showed a graphic for Banks and Belair tomorrow. They then showed a graphic for Cena and Reigns face to face, next. [c]

-Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman. Cole asked if the crowd in Phoenix is here to acknowledge the Head of the Table. Reigns got quite a few cheers here. Mostly boos though. They showed a graphic for the Universal Championship match tomorrow at Summerslam. Cole called it the biggest main event in Summerslam history. (I can think of a few matches that would argue with that.) John Cena made his entrance to a HUGE response. WOW. The crowd had a dueling “let’s go Cena, let’s go Roman” chant. Reigns took the mic. Reigns got boo’ed loudly. He said a lot of people say stupid things to him. He said that’s what Cena did last week. He said the people reacted to it. He asked the crowd to “pop”, and they did. Reigns said he won’t let Cena misinform them. He said Cena thinks he can win. Reigns asked Paul Heyman when he lost last. Heyman said “THIS Roman Reigns, has never lost.” Cena took the mic and said this can’t go on. He said people have chosen which team they are on. He said if he asked a month ago who would win, people would have said Reigns. Cena said he is here to take the championship, go make movies, and leave Reigns there to be a failure. He said Reigns is in an egomaniac bubble. Cena said to look at everything that has happened. The contract being his biggest example. Cena said he is here to demote Reigns, not promote movies. Cena spouted all Reigns catchphrases, calling them stupid crap. Cena said Reigns is frustrated because all Cena has to do is not give up, and get a one, two, three. He said if everything doesn’t go perfectly for Reigns, all Cena needs is one, two, three. Cena said tomorrow, the impossible becomes possible, thanks to Reigns. He said the champ will be here. Reigns said Cena doesn’t get it. He said Cena should have smartened up before he came back. Reigns said he smashes people so bad, WWE doesn’t have a use for them anymore. Reigns asked Cena why he’s so special. Reigns said he could do movies and commercials too. Reigns said let’s raise the stakes because it’s Vegas. Reigns said he’s either leaving Universal Champion or he’s leaving WWE. Reigns tried to hit an AA (?), but Cena recovered and rolled up Reigns to give the visual of a quick three count. Cena rolled out and posed at the top of the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I liked it. People will complain about this promo, but I liked it. I like the theme from Cena and it makes sense. They cut back on some of the insider jargon this time, which helped. Reigns was great, but I HATE the added stipulation. I assumed Reigns would win, but I thought, maybe, Cena could. WWE would do something like that to give him the 17th title with Flair jumping ship. Now, I think this took all the suspense out of the finish. Bottom line, this match is huge, and it feels huge. That’s a good thing.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show did it’s job. It felt like there was a good amount of wrestling on this show and they forwarded the main stories going into Summerslam. Smackdown is CLEARLY the better show and you can tell just by looking at the Summerslam card. Sasha not being on the show was odd, and makes me wonder if there was some truth to the rumors the match wouldn’t happen. After tonight, I think it will, but the absence was telling. Rick Boogs is over. Very over. I want to see where they go with him and Nakamura. I hope they don’t jump the gun and break them up too quickly. Speaking of breaking up, does the Mysterio break up happen tomorrow? I hope not. I hope they drag it out longer. I don’t know who the Usos would feud with though, as it seems the Street Profits are still dealing with Otis and Gable. Maybe that means they hold off longer, but I’m still hoping they swerve us and Rey turns. Seth and Edge is a great feud. It’s the second best part of Smackdown week in and week out and has built steadily over the past month. Each week feels more intense and I hope that shows in the match tomorrow. I think they’ll end up with a rematch at Extreme Rules though. Cena-Reigns feels big and should be. After that stipulation though, Reigns is winning. Book it.