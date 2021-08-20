8/20 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on final Summerslam hype, Rey vs. Jey, Cena and Reigns speak, Edge returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 20, 2021

LIVE FROM PHOENIX, ARIZ.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut to a wide shot of the arena from the upper deck and then cameras panned fans with signs in the front rows as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said they are less than 24 hours away from Summerslam.

-Edge’s entrance theme aired. They cut to a kid holding up a sign that said “I Hate Soccer!” Edge then made his high-energy entrance. They cut to a video package on the Edge-Seth Rollins feud. They cut back live where Edge sat mid-ring on a chair. Fans were chanting “Edge! Edge! Edge!” He talked about back in 2014 when Seth shoved his boot into the back of his neck. He said he was worried about his way of life, his wife, his kids. He said last week, Seth threatened all of those same things again. He looked down, as if he was emotionally overwhelmed. He said he knows what that curb stomp can do to him, since he does have a triple fusion in his neck, and if he hits that stomp, it could end his career and prevent him from being the father he needs to be. He again seemed on the edge of crying. He gets that Seth sees that as the mind game he is trying to play with him, and it usually is just a mind game, but when he looks into the eyes of Seth, he knows that he means everything he says. He said Seth is an all-time talent, but he’s pushed him into a dark place. He said that’s a place he doesn’t like to go there because it is so hard to come back. “And because, if I’m being truthful, it’s because I like it. You have made me find a place in my heart where the blood runs black.” He said tomorrow night, he doesn’t just need to beat Seth, he needs to break him and humble him and “burn you down!” He dropped the mic and got red-faced and shook with intensity as the camera zoomed in extra close.

(Keller’s Analysis: That could have been a vintage peak Mick Foley promo back in the day. His delivery almost seemed inspired by Foley in cadence and tone. Excellent at setting the stage for Edge’s mindset going into the match with Seth.)

-Backstage Dominik told Rey Mysterio that he is going to beat Jey Uso tonight and they’ll beat the Usos tomorrow night. Rey told him to take it one match at a time. He said he got head of himself last week. Dominik said they won, though. Rey said he knows he’s been hard on him lately, but he wants those tag team titles back. “You know how much I want those for us,” he said. “So watch my back out there tonight and stay alert.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, Dominik couldn’t have been more receptive and kind to his dad, who was being unreasonably strict about Dominik merely talking about hopes to win their title match tomorrow night. It’s going to be really interesting how Dominik is turned heel here, if that’s the plan. I’m almost leaning toward Rey being the heel in this pairing because Dominik just seems so wholesome and innocent in all this while Rey is just being overly strict and snapping at Dominik without just cause week after week.)



-As Rey made their ring entrance with Dominik, they cut briefly to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. They commented on footage of Dominik & Rey winning the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

-They showed Jey and Jimmy getting psyched up backstage. [c]

(1) REY MYSTERIO (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. JEY USO (w/Jimmy Uso)

A few minutes in, Rey headscissored Rey out of the ring over the top rope. Then he hit a springboard moonsault off the second rope onto both Usos. Dominik ran into the ring to celebrate with Rey and fend off Jimmy who teased entering the ring. [c]

Rey made a comeback after the break with an enzuigiri. Back and forth action for several minutes followed including a DDT byRey mid-ring for a near fall. Fans chanted “619!” Rey went for a 619, but Jey avoided it. Rey went for a sunset flip. Dominik shook the rope to stop Jey from holding onto the middle rope, then pushed his legs against Jey’s back to help with the roll-up. The ref (Charles Robinson) caught him and kicked him out of ringside. Rey jumped to the floor and was upset with Dominik, it appeared. The Usos attacked them at ringside. Jey then finished Rey in the ring with a frog splash. Cole said Dominik was trying to help his dad, but it just didn’t work out tonight. He said they need to regroup before tomorrow night. McAfee agreed.

WINNER: Jey in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s still tough to tell exactly what this leads to and when, but best guess is either Rey or Dominik snap tomorrow when they come up short against the Usos. I’m not sure if we’re supposed to feel good or bad about Dominik’s cheating not working. It’s a pretty flimsy storyline that Rey is the babyface because he taught Dominik to cheat and tried to rationalize it as fighting fire with fire, but the ref just happened to catch him cheating and now Rey is upset Dominik didn’t cheat more effectively. The match itself is what you’d expect from these two. Smooth. It also wasn’t meant to be more than a solid TV match to lead to the angle at the end.)

-They showed Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens interacting last week. [c]

(2) KEVIN OWENS vs. BARON CORBIN

Fans chanted, “You’re still broke!” at Corbin early. McAfee talked about WWE needing better security after Corbin stole the Money in the Bank briefcase last week. A few minutes into the match, Big E marched out,looking upset. Corbin ran over to the announce desk to grab the stolen MITB briefcase. Big E ran around the other side of the ring and attacked Corbin. He then picked up the briefcase. Corbin stood and shoved Big E into the ringpost, grabbed the briefcase, and ran through the crowd. McAfee said, “There is a six-foot-six trash bag on the run with something he doesn’t own!” Big E stood and looked around, huffing and puffing.

WINNER: Corbin via DQ in 3:00.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca Belair backstage. She threw to a video package of the contract signing with Belair and Sasha Banks. Braxton said Sasha has her number. Belair interrupted her and told her not to say that name around her because it makes her skin crawl and stresses her out. She said she hopes Sasha is watching tonight because she wants her to see what she’s going to do to Zelina Vega and Carmella. Kayla asked if it’s risky to wrestle twice before Summerslam. Belair said maybe, but she’s not in a rationale state of mind, and she’s done playing nice, so everyone is about to see the nastiest, meanest, and baddest chick in WWE.

(Keller’s Analysis: Belair continues to be in a good zone as a babyface now. She’s subtracted just enough of the mannerisms she initially adopted to get heel heat in NXT and now comes across likable yet still confident.)

-Shotzi and Tegan Nox made their entrance on a tank. [c]

-Cole announced Logan Paul would be the guest of John Morrison on Monday Night Raw.

(3) NATALYA & TAMINA vs. SHOTZI & TEGAN NOX – “Championship Contenders Match” (Non-title)

McAfee marveled at Natalya already being back in action after having knee surgery just three weeks ago. Cole said that’s why they call her the Wolverine. This didn’t last long. Nox leaped off the top rope at Tamina after Tamina attempted to interfere. Back in the ring, Shotzi countered a sharpshooter with a roll-up for the three count.

WINNERS: Natalya & Tamina in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The formulaic booking of challengers beating champions in non-title TV matches is bad enough, but this quick finish just cheapens the idea that there’s anything particularly formidable about the current tag champs.)

-They replayed Edge vowing to burn Seth down at Summerslam. Then they cut to Seth smiling and cackling and adjusting his sleeves, getting ready to speak next. [c]

-McAfee plugged that Roman Reigns and John Cena would go face-to-face later. (It’s nice they got around to mentioning that.)

-Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to his entrance theme.

[HOUR TWO]

-Seth mocked Edge’s promo earlier. He got irked by fans chanting for Edge. He said there’s no shame in not being able to channel that darkness he once relied on earlier in his career, but without that darkness, he cannot be on his level. “You and I both know that part of Edge is dead. It is dead and gone, Edge. You will never find it!” Seth said. Then creepy music played and the lights in the arena flashed red as the rest of the lights went dark. Seth looked around, nervous. Edge appeared on the big screen and told Seth to look out because the freaks come out at night and he’ll never see it coming. Dark dark redish black paint then poured from above all over Seth, turning Seth and his white suit completely drenched. “What the hell just happened!” said McAfee. “That was once a white suit, in case you were just tuning in.” McAfee said it’s a throwback and Edge is back in that place. The ring looked like a gigantic ink cartridge broke open and splattered to ringside.

-Cole commented on clips of the Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits feud. Then the Street Profits made their ring entrance. [c]

-The announcers ran down the Summerslam line-up.

(4) MONTEZ FORD (w/Angelo Dawkins) vs. OTIS (w/Chad Gable)

Otis made his ring entrance after the break, accompanied by Gable. McAfee noted that Ford was wearing boxing shorts (they looked more like swim trunks) and taped wrists and fists, sporting a different look. He had a serious look on his face as he took it to Otis with some early swings. Otis fought right back with a nasty spinning back elbow and overpowered Ford into the corner.Otis yanked Ford over the top rope and forearmed his chest, sending him hard to the floor. Cole talked about the transformation of Otis, crediting Gable for the change. Ford fought back. Gable and Dawkins got into it at ringside. Dawkins shoved Gable into the ring. Otis was DISTRACTED by Gable in the ring, then landed a crossbody for a two count. Otis came back with a big slam and then a swing splash in the corner.

WINNER: Otis in 3:00.

-They shifted to clips of last week’s Shinsuke Nakamura victory over Apollo Crews after shenanigans with Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez.

-Boogs played guitar on the stage and introduced King Nakamura.

(5) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & RICK BOOGS vs. APOLLO CREWS & COMMANDER AZEEZ

Nakamura hot-tagged in Boogs a few minutes in. Fans chanted “Boogs!” McAfee: “They’re not booing, they’re boogs-ing.” Nakamura knocked an interfering Azeez off the ring apron with a slidekick. Boogs, then finished Crews with a powerslam clean. Boogs played guitar on the announce desk and McAfee stood next to him and freaked out and danced and yelled in excitement.

WINNERS: Boogs & Nakamura in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seems like Crews is headed toward the 24/7 Division at this rate. These three minutes matches on this week’s show feel rushed and diminish the idea of matches between wrestlers otherwise considered relatively equal on the roster.)

-Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

(6) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ZELINA VEGA (w/Carmella)

Carmella threw Zelina into the ring to force her to wrestle Belair first. Carmella interfered early, then Zelina landed Code Red for a three count, but the ref stopped before hitting the mat the third time as Belair kicked out slightly late. Belair came back with a powerbomb and a K.O.D. for the quick win.

WINNER: Carmella in 2:00. [c]

(7) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA

Belair countered a Carmella submission into a delay-drop vertical suplex. Cole went nuts for it. “That was incredible!” he said. Both were slow to get up. McAfee marveled at a Carmella handstand over the top rope with a head scissors on Belair. He said, “I can’t even touch my toes.” Belair finished Carmella with a K.O.D. seconds later.

WINNER: Belair in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Belair looked good here, but these two wins for Belair felt rather pointless, and defined down pretty decisively two other women in a very thin division.) [c]

-Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman by his side. John Cena then made his entrance to a big reception from the fans. There was a buzz in the building. A weak “Let’s Go Cena!” dueling chant started, but the second part had no enthusiasm. McAfee said, “Man, this is awesome.” Reigns told the crowd that last week Cena said a lot of dumb stuff last week and the fans got excited. He said he likes it, but he won’t allow Cena to lie to them and misinform them. He said Cena lied when he said he could beat him. “Wise man, when is the last time I lost?” he asked Heyman. Heyman said, “No one has ever beaten this Roman Reigns.” Reigns shrugged and said, “There you have it.”

Cena said all eyes on this main event, and fans are making their choice between Team Reigns and Team Cena. He said Reigns just doesn’t get it because he’s the champ and he’s being pulled in a million directions. He said everybody thinks Roman is going to win because he’s going to film a movie. He said the movie part is right, but the other part is wrong. He said he’s going to win the title, go do movies, and leave Reigns belt-less standing around as a failure until WrestleMania. He said he’s not saying he’s not great, but he has lost control. He said he’s being protected in an egomaniac bubble he lives in, and he’ll lose 1-2-3. “I am not here to promote movies, I am here to demote your ass,” he said. He said Reigns never wanted this match. He said he has told people the same thing for 20 years: “Never give up.” He said Reign is so frustrated because all he has to do is score a three count if Reigns is distracted, or makes a mistake, or isn’t perfect. Fans counted along “1, 2, 3!” each time. He said then he’ll be break the all-time championship record as a 17-time champion.

Reigns said Cena doesn’t get it. He said he knows Cena has been busy with other stuff, but he should have smartened himself up before he returns. He said anyone two steps in front of him he smashes to the point WWE doesn’t need them anymore. Reigns said he can go to Hollywood and make movies and commercials. He asked Cena if he thinks he’s better than him. Reigns asked Cena to raise the stakes. He said either he leaves as champion or he’s leaving WWE. Cena smiled. Reigns offered a handshake and when Cena accepted, Reigns tried to lift him for a Samoan Drop. Cena slipped out and rolled him up for three seconds. He scurried out of the ring, waved his hand in front of his face, and gloated as Reigns fumed in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that pretty much corrected course on every criticism I had of last week’s Cena promo. Nicely done. Is that last added stip by Reigns a way to get people to think Reigns might be AEW bound?)



-I think I can hear a C.M. Punk chant from hundreds of miles away.

