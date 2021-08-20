VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): New “Heels” drama series review, should Lesnar face Lashley or Reigns, Punk in AEW, Cody retirement angle, an NHL team of wrestlers, Mike Tenay, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Todd picks a buried WWE wrestler and books them to elevate to a WWE World Title win

What type of massive talent acquisition periods come close to what AEW has done in the last eight months?

What AEW All Out might have looked like compared to what the line-up is actually looking like

Thoughts on Cody Rhodes retirement angle

What would your NHL Hockey Lines look like if you utilized WWE and AEW wrestlers to make a hockey team.

Pickle Ball or Penis Ball?

Thoughts on new “Heels” drama series

Thoughts on strengths and weaknesses of Mike Tenay’s announcing in WCW and TNA

Is it ever worthwhile and justifiable having a racial-based angle even if the black hero babyface wins?

How apt is a comparison between Randy Orton and Lex Luger in terms of popularity, success, and legacy?

Adding to the list of real-life couples in pro wrestling?

What is the future of the NXT product and will it remain on USA Network if it becomes a “big man developmental” territory again?

Should Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns if he returns? Pros and cons of each choice.

Rank four unlikely events that happened over the last two years in terms of least predictable from a December 2019 perspective?

Should AEW prioritize making referees seem more competent?

Will C.M. Punk rekindle his passion for pro wrestling and will be amplify an anti-WWEstance?

What if the pandemic never happened? How different would WWE and AEW be today, in terms of business being different?

