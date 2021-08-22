Nick Khan details upcoming changes and revamping of NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT is primed for a revamp after NXT TakeOver 36.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE President Nick Khan addressed their developmental system and said that WWE is completely revamping NXT with Triple H at the helm.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H/Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT,” Khan said. “We want our system to be an easy system where people who want to be superstars, they know how to get to us, and we can get to them. In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look. It’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because a lot of the ‘Indie wrestlers’ if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now, we don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent.”

Nick Khan joined the WWE in August of 2020. Inside his tenure, the company signed with NBCU to distribute and promote the WWE Network. His time with the company has also seen significant cuts to talent on both the NXT and main WWE roster.

