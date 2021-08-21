SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sporting a new hairdo, but the same unhinged demeanor as usual, Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE at Summerslam and confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event to retain his WWE Universal Championship. As Reigns celebrated in the ring and stood over Cena, Lesnar’s music hit and he walked to the ring. After circling it, Lesnar got in the ring and faced off with Reigns. Reigns backed away and left the ring as Paul Heyman cowered in fear while Lesnar closed the show posing to the cheering crowd.

Lesnar last appeared in the WWE at WrestleMania 36, losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Because of the pandemic, the event did not feature any fans.

