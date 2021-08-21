SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Man is back in the WWE.

Becky Lynch returned to the WWE at Summerslam and defeated Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

With Belair in the ring and set to face Sasha Banks, it was announced that Banks would not be able to compete. Instead, Carmella was inserted into the match. Right before the match was set to start, Lynch walked out, beat up Carmella around the ringside area, and then stood face to face with Belair before requesting a title match. Belair obliged and the bell rang. Lynch immediately tried to shake Belair’s hand, but clocked her in the face and connected with her finisher for the 1,2,3 win to become the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch won both the Smackdown and Raw women’s championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35. At WrestleMania 36, Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, but relinquished the title after the 2020 Money in the Bank PPV event to have a baby. Summerslam 2021 was her first appearance since leaving over a year ago.

CATCH-UP: 8/21 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Cena, Lashley vs. Goldberg, Usos vs. Mysterios, Nikki vs. Ripley vs. Charlotte