WWE announces October Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for a Crown Jewel event in October of this year.

During tonight’s Summerslam broadcast, a commercial aired detailing the news, but a specific date for the show was not revealed.

WWE has not been to Saudi Arabia for a show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. The company last appeared in the country for a February 27 show that saw Goldberg defeat The Fiend in the main event for the WWE Universal Championship.

No matches have been announced for this event.

CATCH-UP: Becky Lynch returns to WWE, wins WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Summerslam