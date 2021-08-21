New trailer for WWE 2K22 airs during SummerSlam announcing March 2022 launch, additional details about the game coming next year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE released the first fully-rendered screenshots from WWE 2K22 of Edge on Twitter earlier this week and teased more information was coming about the game during SummerSlam.

During SummerSlam tonight, a new WWE 2K22 teaser video aired that revealed the game will launch in March 2022, which is the departure from the usual fall season launch of WWE 2K games in the past.

Additionally, PWTorch was informed by 2K that a full announcement of features, modes, cover superstar, and more will be made announced in January 2022.

You can watch the new WWE 2K22 trailer below: