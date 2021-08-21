New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions crowned at Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RK-Bro, the oddball tag team of Randy Orton and Riddle are the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

RK-Bro defeated the team of A.J. Styles & Omos in the opening match of WWE’s 2021 Summerslam event on Peacock. Riddle and Orton united on this week’s episode of Raw after weeks of uncertainty concerning their relationship.

In the match, Orton kicked out of a Styles roll-up and immediately connected with the R.K.O before covering for the win. After the match, Orton and Riddle posed and celebrated in the ring together.

