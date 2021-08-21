New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions crowned at Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
RK-Bro, the oddball tag team of Randy Orton and Riddle are the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.
RK-Bro defeated the team of A.J. Styles & Omos in the opening match of WWE’s 2021 Summerslam event on Peacock. Riddle and Orton united on this week’s episode of Raw after weeks of uncertainty concerning their relationship.
You ❤️ to see it.#SummerSlam #RKBro @RandyOrton @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/AUR1THwP9k
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
WHAT A MOMENT to kick off #SummerSlam…@RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros have DONE IT! #RKBro pic.twitter.com/augFtOoZ5T
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
In the match, Orton kicked out of a Styles roll-up and immediately connected with the R.K.O before covering for the win. After the match, Orton and Riddle posed and celebrated in the ring together.
