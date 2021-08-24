SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Summerslam 2021 holds a special place in the WWE history books.

The company announced Tuesday morning that the event was the most viewed and highest grossing Summerslam of all time. WWE touted a global audience of over seven figures for the show, which is a 55% increase over Summerslam 2020. Other highlights from the WWE announcement include:

More people watched Saturday’s event live across Peacock and WWE Network than any other SummerSlam in the company’s history. The seven-figure global audience marked a 55% increase over 2020 and a 29% increase over 2019.

The sell-out crowd of 51,326 broke SummerSlam records for indoor attendance and gate receipts. With tickets purchased by fans from all 50 U.S. states, Saturday’s live gate was more than four times greater than the last SummerSlam held with fans in attendance in 2019;

Merchandise sales posted an increase of 155% over 2019;

SummerSlam set a new sponsorship record, growing by 25% vs. 2019 and 18% vs. 2020;

With more than four million views, Brock Lesnar’s return became WWE’s most-watched Instagram video of all-time – surpassing the video of John Cena’s return at Money In The Bank. In total, SummerSlam videos generated more than one billion views across all WWE social platforms during the week.

This year’s Summerslam featured the in-ring return of John Cena and surprises by Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

