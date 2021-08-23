SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Man is back, but potentially for not very long as a babyface.

PWInsider is reporting that Becky Lynch will be positioned as Smackdown’s top heel moving forward after returning to the WWE at Summerslam and winning the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Sasha Banks was unable to compete against Belair for the title at the event and after Carmella tried to lay claim to the the title shot instead, Lynch walked to the ring, attacked her, and stood toe to toe with Belair before requesting an impromptu match. Once the bell rang, Lynch went for a handshake with Belair, but then clocked her in the face before hitting a new finishing maneuver for the win. The entirety of the match lasted 12 seconds.

Lynch has been away from the WWE since May of 2020 due to having her first child. She defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, but then relinquished the belt before taking her leave.

CATCH-UP: Samoa Joe crowned new NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 36