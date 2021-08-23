AEW Rampage ratings and key demographics for debut of C.M. Punk, tops Raw in key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (8/20) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT featuring the highly-anticipated debut of C.M. Punk drew 1.129 million viewers. That, by a small margin, in the fourth most watched episode of an AEW program on TNT. Last week’s Dynamite drew 975,000 viewers, so this episode averaged 154,000 more viewers.

We will have details later in the week on what the peak minute viewership was, but certainly Punk’s appearance peaked higher than the average over the course of the whole hour.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage drew a 0.53 rating, up from last week’s 0.31. That nearly matches Raw’s rating from last week in that demo of 0.55 and is more than three of the last four Raw episodes and 10 of the last 12 Raw episodes.

In the male 18-49 demo, Rampage drew a 0.72 rating, above the prior week’s Rampage demo rating of 0.42 and more than last week’s Dynamite rating of 0.50. It also topped last week’s Raw rating in that demo of 0.70.

In the younger 18-34 male demo, it drew a 0.42 rating, up from the 0.25 rating the prior week and above last week’s Dynamite rating of 0.29. It also topped Raw’s rating in that demo of 0.40.