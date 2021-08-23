8/23 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita in a No DQ match, Rok-C vs. Quinn McKay and Nicole Savoy vs. Miranda Alize in the Women’s Championship tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH TV REPORT

AUGUST 23, 2021

AIRED ON ROHWRESTLING.COM

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

-Ian Riccaboni checked in from the backstage news desk and showed the brackets for the final eight in the women’s tournament.

-Backstage Brian Zane was with Quinn McKay and Rok-C. He mentioned that Rok-C had been hoping to meet McKay in the second round. McKay assumed it was her being discounted again for being “just an interviewer.”

-Lenny Leonard was on commentary for the women’s matches. [C]

(1) QUINN MCKAY vs. “THE PRODIGY” ROK-C – QUARTER-FINAL MATCH IN THE ROH WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Hammerlock from McKay. Reversed by Rok-C. Back and forth chain wrestling. Shoulder block to McKay. Back flip knees to the midsection. Shoulder tackles to Rok-C. Springboard armdrag to McKay. Double clothesline put them both down and stereo kip-up from both women. [C]

McKay went for a leap over Rok-C but tweaked her knee on the landing. Rok-C gave her the space and took a side headlock as a result. Rok-C with a kneebreaker. She seemed to feel bad targeting the injured body part but McKay slapped her so Rok-C unloaded with strikes and an uppercut. McKay avoided running knees in the corner. Thesz press from Rok-C. Neckbreaker from McKay for the first two-count of the match. Crucifix pin for two. Pin attempts exchanged. McKay’s knee gave out and Rok-C hit a Code Red for the win!

WINNER: Rok-C in 11:15.

-The commentators were audibly crestfallen over their broadcast partner being eliminated. Code of honor exchanged as they put over her knee injury as the reason for her loss. [C]

(Pageot’s Perspective: Good match, great result! I completely bought into the idea that McKay was going over. They’ve put so much attention on her over the past while and Rok-C isn’t officially signed, as far as I know, so it seemed like a given. All match I was convinced McKay was getting the win but discerning readers will recall that I officially predicted Rok-C two weeks ago. I suspected that Rok-C beating a former women’s champion in the opening round had to be setting her up for something bigger than losing in round two. And to date Rok-C vs. Sumie Sakai is the only tournament match to get a main event slot. She now faces either Max The Impaler or Angelina Love in the semi-finals. That’s an odd heel vs. heel match so perhaps Max gets disqualified and we see my original prediction of Love w/Mandy Leon in her corner vs. Rok-C w/McKay in her corner in round three.)

-Miranda Alize got a picture-in-picture promo during her entrance. She was in full boastful heel mode. Savoy also got a pre-tape promo. She said she and Alize were training partners, roommates, and really good friends but she was setting that aside for this one.

-Chelsea Green replaced Caprice Coleman on commentary.

(2) NICOLE SAVOY vs. “THE LUCHA BADDIE” MIRANDA ALIZE – QUARTER-FINAL MATCH IN THE ROH WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Leonard elaborated on Savoy and Alize being roommates and tag partners on a past tour of Stadom. Alize bit Savoy’s fingers early on while holding her in a hammerlock. Flash pins exchanged as the Stardom influence shone through. Headscissors from Alize. Basement dropkick to Savoy on the floor. Suplex from Savoy to Alize on the floor. [C]

German suplex from Savoy for a two-count. Fallaway slam. They traded forearms. Alize with a series of strikes. Savoy with a backhand and trio of butterfly suplexes. Crossface from Alize. Savoy rolled out. Michinoku driver but Alize kicked out. Hanging DDT from Alize. Drive-by kick for the win.

WINNER: Miranda Alize in 9:10.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Wow. Another surprise win. Savoy’s one of the best women wrestlers on the planet whereas Alize is just fine. Good heel heat because she just cost me a possible Savoy-Adora dream match in round three. Alize now faces either Trish Adora or Allysin Kay in the semi-finals. With the way this episode went, you might be smart to put all your money on Max and Trish because tonight was a real statement about fresh blood going over the established contract talent.)

-The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas) and Ken Dixon were hanging out in an equipment area backstage. Bruiser said The Bouncers formed four years ago and people laughed at them at the time for being fun-loving drunks but they’re not laughing now. Dixon and Milonas bickered with Milonas being upset about Dixon losing recently. Bruiser quieted them down and said they had their eyes set on the six-man titles.

-Demonic Flamita was out with a steel chair for the main event. He got a subtitled promo saying he’d show again that he was the best member of Mexisquad. Rey Horus was out without a weapon. His promo started in English but switched to Spanish so that Flamita would understand his threats.

(3) DEMONIC FLAMITA vs. REY HORUS – NO DISQUALIFICATION

Flamita’s chair was leaning in one corner when they charged at each other and the bell sounded. They traded slaps. Flamita found a second chair under the ring but Horus dropkicked it into him. Horus went for a splash but Flamita caught him with the chair on the way down. He tossed Horus into the barricades. Flamita pulled out a table from under the ring. Flamita remained in control, working over Horus. He whipped Horus head-first into a chair wedged in the corner. Tilt-a-whirl DDT to Flamita on the floor. [C]

Horus hit Flamita with some basic chair shots. High crossbody for two. Overhead suplex into the corner. Kicks and a backbreaker from Flamita. Standing Spanish flies and DDT’s traded, leaving both men down. They fought on the apron next to the folding table. Top rope Spanish fly put both men through the table. Even Coleman wasn’t sure which one was supposed to have performed the move on the other as they both equally crashed through the table. Flamita got to his feet while Horus didn’t so apparently it was Flamita’s move. Horus kicked out. Flamita followed with a twisting moonsault for the pin.

WINNER: Demonic Flamita in 13:25.

-Flamita looked into the camera and called out Bandido.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A fine effort on paper. I’m just not sure how well a street fight works in an empty arena setting. Commentary sold this as the end of their feud and Flamita is clearly pursuing Bandido now.)

-Next week: it’s Angelina Love vs. Max The Impaler and Allysin Kay vs. Trish Adora in our final quarter-final tournament matches as well as Dragon Lee vs. Eli Isom for the ROH World Television Championship.