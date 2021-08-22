Samoa Joe crowned new NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 36

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe pinned Karrion Kross in the main event of NXT TakeOver 36 to win the NXT Championship for a record third time. Joe hit the Muscle Buster finisher and made the cover for the win in front of an elated audience inside the Capital Wrestling Center.

Joe was recently released from his WWE contract, but was brought back to NXT to serve as an enforcer for General Manager William Regal. Joe’s rivalry with Kross built from there.

Joe has been out of competitive action for over a year due to injury. In April of 2020, Joe was featured as an announcer for Monday Night Raw, a spot he lost when he was let go earlier this year. He has been with the WWE since 2015.

