Major news on Adam Cole’s status in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole is reportedly finished with WWE and a free agent.

PWInsider is reporting that an email memo was sent internally advising those in WWE that Cole was no longer with the company. Cole is now able to sign with any company he chooses, including another deal with WWE.

Cole’s last WWE match was a losing effort against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36. Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion of all-time.

CATCH-UP: Championship open challenge set to start this week’s Monday Night Raw