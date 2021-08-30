Championship open challenge set to start this week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will start with Damian Priest issuing an open challenge for his WWE United States Championship. WWE social media accounts revealed the news early Monday afternoon.

Priest became WWE United States Champion after defeating Sheamus at Summerslam. This is his first title defense since becoming champion.

Open challenge matches have become synonymous with the WWE United States Championship. Most famously, John Cena while champion issued numerous open challenges for the title that included surprise appearances from Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and others.

