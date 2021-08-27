News Ticker

NXT reveals new logo amidst rumors of a revamp

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 27, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT revealed a brand new and colorful logo during WWE Smackdown on Friday night.

The WWE social media accounts pushed the logo out to followers. In a recent interview, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that the NXT brand would be undergoing a revamp. This change is certainly a pivot in terms of tone and look compared to what NXT presents itself as today.

CATCH-UP: New details emerge on Brock Lesnar’s contract status with WWE

Related Articles

2 Comments on NXT reveals new logo amidst rumors of a revamp

  2. Beyond awful. It is heartbreaking that they are about to screw up the one thing they do well. We need to start a pool on how long before USA Network pulls the plug on NXT.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021