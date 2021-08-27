NXT reveals new logo amidst rumors of a revamp

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT revealed a brand new and colorful logo during WWE Smackdown on Friday night.
Coming soon.@WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7jRzIHqUVb
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
The WWE social media accounts pushed the logo out to followers. In a recent interview, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that the NXT brand would be undergoing a revamp. This change is certainly a pivot in terms of tone and look compared to what NXT presents itself as today.
The 90s New Jersey Nets logo is back, this time without the basketball but with a lot more FABULOUS!!!
Beyond awful. It is heartbreaking that they are about to screw up the one thing they do well. We need to start a pool on how long before USA Network pulls the plug on NXT.