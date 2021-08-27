8/25 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party, Hardy vs. Benjamin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

AUGUST 25, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Viking Raiders still exist; tag action against Lucha House Party

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN

Hardy clapped his hands which initiated a “Hardy” chant as the match started. The wrestlers slapped hands and Benjamin quickly knocked Hardy down with a shoulder block. He threw Hardy to the mat from a rear waist lock position. Hardy got up and slammed Benjamin’s head into all four turnbuckles, then hit a double axe handle to Benjamin’s forehead. Benjamin dodged a Twist of Fate attempt, then nailed Hardy with a knee strike to the jaw before covering for a two-count. Benjamin applied a chin lock.

Hardy got to his feet and broke free with a dropping jawbreaker. He hit an inverted atomic drop, then dropped his heels into the prone Benjamin’s midsection. Both men were slow to get up. Hardy blocked two punches and took Benjamin down with a side Russian leg sweep, then pinned Benjamin for two.

Hardy fed Benjamin a fake kick, then knocked him into a corner with his free foot. Hardy attempted a bronco buster in the corner but Benjamin simply stood up and positioned Hardy on his shoulder. He walked across the ring and took Hardy down with a power slam, then covered for a two-count.

Hardy reversed Benjamin’s attempted German suplex into a pinning roll-up and two-count. Benjamin tried again, this time hitting the German. He covered Hardy for another two-count. Hardy ducked a spinning kick by Benjamin, then finally hit a successful Twist of Fate. The crowd fired up as Hardy climbed the ropes. He launched into the Swanton Bomb, landing square on Benjamin. This was good for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A simple, standard match from two veterans. Nothing special.)

(2) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar)

Dorado managed to toss Erik with an arm drag, but Erik immediately knocked him to the mat. The Vikings made quick tags, and Erik took Dorado down with a knee lift to the chest. Dorado took Erik down with a hurricanrana, then climbed to the top rope to hit a high cross body. Erik and Ivar both ran at Dorado near the ropes, but Dorado dodged, causing them both to land on their feet at ringside. Metalik ran across the ring and dove at the Vikings who were standing side-by-side on the floor. They caught Metalik in midair, which led to Dorado diving through the ropes. The Vikings, seeing this coming, tossed Metalik up to deflect Dorado back into the ring. Erik then body slammed Ivar onto Metalik, who was prone at ringside. We cut to break.

After the break, Ivar controlled Dorado in the ring with an arm bar. Dorado broke free, then dodged Ivar’s attack in the corner. Dorado hit a springboard stunner which led to both Dorado and Ivar making slow, simultaneous tags. Metalik had recharged from his ringside injuries and took flight, leveling Erik with a flying cross body. He performed some trickery on the ropes and arm dragged Erik to the mat. Erik came back with a running drop kick, leveling Metalik. Metalik rolled Erik out of the ring with a hurricanrana, then dove over the top rope to take Erik out with somersault senton.

Metalik rolled Ivar into the ring and tagged in Dorado. Metalik splashed Erik from atop Dorado’s shoulders, then Dorado splashed Erik himself and went for the cover. Ivar entered the ring to break up the pin. LHP knocked Ivar out of the ring with dual superkicks. LHP made quick tags and repeatedly splashed Erik, culminating with a Dorado moonsault and cover for two. Erik managed to fend off both members of LHP to cross the ring and tag Ivar back in to face Metalik, the legal man.

Ivar did a cartwheel to dodge a charging Metalik, then leveled Metalik with a clothesline. Erik tagged back in. Ivar power slammed Metalik and Erik covered for the victory.

WINNER: Viking Raiders by pinfall in 7:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Fun, fast-paced tag match which probably should have opened the show instead of the Hardy / Benjamin match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

