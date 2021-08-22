8/18 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Ricochet vs. Angel Garza, Alexander vs. Ryker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

AUGUST 18, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Can Ricochet overcome the distracting capabilities of Garza’s pants?

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. JAXSON RYKER

The bell rang and Alexander threw his vest at Ryker, opening Ryker up for a series of shots. Ryker responded by knocking Alexander to the mat with an elbow and landing chops in the corner. Alexander shrieked in a comedically high pitch. Ryker absorbed several kicks to his thighs, then body slammed Alexander in the middle of the ring. He hit a diving head butt and covered Alexander for a two-count.

Ryker set up for a vertical suplex but Alexander broke free and took Ryker out with a shot to the back of the knee. He worked on Ryker’s knee in the corner, then covered for two. He locked a hold on Ryker’s left leg, continuing the targeted attack. Ryker really sold the agony as Alexander switched to a different hold and flexed for the audience. He dropped to the mat to increase the leverage on Ryker’s knee. Ryker finally got free by landing three shots to Alexander’s chest.

Ryker knocked Alexander down twice with axe handles to the chest, then took Alexander down with a spinebuster. He covered for two. Ryker was first to his feet after the kickout, but he limped slowly around the ring. Alexander sprung to life and hit a suplex that the commentators called a brainbuster and covered Ryker for a two-count.

Alexander stood up and removed his elbow pad. He coaxed Ryker to his feet and from the apron. When Ryker stirred, Alexander climbed the corner and jumped, but Ryker dodged the attack and instead slammed to the mat with a spinning belly-to-belly takedown. He covered Alexander for three.

WINNER: Jaxson Ryker by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Nothing exciting. They briefly told the story of Alexander injuring Ryker’s knee, but as is often the case in these formulaic matches, it played no role in the outcome.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Cena / Reigns in-ring confrontation from Smackdown

Replay of Banks / Belair contract signing from Smackdown

Replay of Orton vs. Omos from Raw

Replay of Crews vs. Nakamura from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PPV SummerSlam

(2) ANGEL GARZA vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet juked Garza as the bell rang, and Garza backed up to a corner with his hands up. Garza applied a waist lock which Ricochet reversed but Garza broke the hold by getting to the ropes. They locked up in the middle of the ring where Ricochet applied a side headlock. The crowd started a medium-intensity “Ricochet” chant. Ricochet wound up and telegraphed a punch to Garza. Garza screamed, “Stop!” and held his hand out in the air, which for some reason succeeded at stopping Ricochet’s attack. Garza used this respite to tear off his warm up pants, but Ricochet kicked Garza in the midsection upon their removal.

Ricochet jumped at Garza with a springboard off the top rope, but Garza threw his pants at Ricochet who caught them in midair instead of executing an attack. While Ricochet was befuddled with the pants in his hands, Garza was able to land a superkick, sending Ricochet to the canvas. Garza sashayed proudly around the ring as we cut to break.

After the break, Garza hit a low running drop kick to Ricochet, who was in a tree of woe in the ring corner. Garza wrenched back on both of Ricochet’s arms, applying pressure to his shoulders. They created some space and Ricochet went for a springboard off the middle rope, but Garza’s radar was on high alert and he intercepted with a well-timed drop kick in midair. He covered Ricochet for two.

From his back, Ricochet lifted both feet into a backward somersault, smashing Garza with both boots in the chest. Ricochet hit a reverse elbow and a big clothesline. Both men writhed on the mat. Ricochet ducked a clothesline and landed some chops. He suplexed Garza and held the bridge for a pin and two-count.

Garza turned the tide and hit a drop kick to Ricochet’s abs in the corner. He set up for the Wing Clipper but Ricochet broke free. Garza kneed Ricochet in the jaw, momentarily staggering him. Ricochet bounced slowly off the ropes, then ran at Garza and dropped to the mat, carrying Garza’s skull down with him against his knees – the Recoil. He covered Garza for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Ricochet in 6:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good action, good back-and-forth, and some inventive moves. Also some good heel details by Garza. Too bad Ricochet was twice made to look stupid due to pants.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

