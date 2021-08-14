8/11 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: An NXT invasion with Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai, Austin Theory vs. Oddessy Jones

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

NXT men and women take over Main Event

(1) ALIYAH vs. DAKOTA KAI

The women locked up and Aliyah powered Kai into a corner, then applied a side headlock. Kai reversed out and arm dragged Aliyah to the mat. Kai rolled up Aliyah in the corner for a one-count. Kai ducked a clothesline and knocked Aliyah down with a clothesline, then covered Aliyah for a two-count. Aliyah used a handful of hair and slammed Kai to the mat, and was frustrated when Kai kicked out of a cover at two.

Aliyah choked Kai against the middle rope with her knee and blew a kiss to the audience while doing so. Aliyah hit a twisting neckbreaker and covered for two. She kicked Kai in the face, then spun her to the mat by her hair. Kai briefly stunned Aliyah by smashing her face into a turnbuckle, but Aliyah came right back and knocked Kai down with a reverse elbow. Aliyah covered for two. The women ran at each other and sort of face planted one another – both were stunned on the mat.

They got to their feet at the same time, but Kai struck first with a forearm strike, a kick to the forehead, and a running kick to Aliyah’s jaw in the corner. Aliyah was reeling, and Kai delivered a big boot in another corner. Kai hit a somersault back cracker (“the Chiropractor”) and covered for two.

Aliyah absorbed a front kick, but then took Kai down with a Northern lights suplex. Aliyah missed a running big boot in the corner which allowed Kai to roll up Aliyah for a two-count. Aliyah ran in and hit a strange-looking DDT and covered Kai for the win.

WINNER: Aliyah by pinfall in 5:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Kai looked promising here with some really cool move combos. Things looked a little sketchy on the strange dual-faceplant and the finishing DDT, but the match still worked well.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Banks / Belair / Vega in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Vega vs. Belair from Smackdown

Replay of Balor / Reigns in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PPV SummerSlam

Replay of Orton vs. Styles from Raw

(2) AUSTIN THEORY vs. ODYSSEY JONES

Jones powered Theory into a corner to start, but Theory jumped from the corner and applied a side headlock. Jones fired him off and Theory slipped to the mat and tried to roll up Jones, but Jones, merely slapped Theory’s leverage hand off his knee. Theory dodged two stomps on the mat, then got to his feet and applied a waist lock. Jones countered this by stepping and rotating his hips, which sent Theory rolling out to ringside.

Theory entered the ring and went back to the side headlock. Jones fired him off again, and Jones went airborne with an elbow strike, but Jones easily deflected him down to the mat. Theory came back with a double barrel drop kick that stunned Jones, but Jones remained on his feet. Theory ran at Jones in the corner, but Jones ducked and back body dropped him over the top rope and to the floor. We cut to break.

Theory side stepped a spear in the corner, causing Jones to smash his shoulder into the ring post. Theory took Jones down to a knee with a low drop kick, then hit a DDT and made three quick pin attempts. Theory applied a chinlock. Jones broke free, but Theory took out Jones’s knee from behind and re-applied the chinlock.

Jones got to his feet with Theory on his back. Theory dropped to the mat and landed some knee strikes. Theory set up Jones for a fireman’s carry, and slowly hoisted him up and held him there for a moment before toppling face-first to the canvas with the weight of Jones on his back. They got to their feet and Jones splashed Theory in the corner. Theory came back with a couple strikes, but Jones persisted and smashed Theory to the mat with a big uranage. Jones screamed as he got to his feet.

Jones began to climb the turnbuckles and Theory ran in to intercept, but Jones tossed him to the mat. Jones stepped up to the middle turnbuckle and unleashed a diving splash to Jones, then covered for the three-count. The crowd reacted well to the big splash, and Byron twice asked, “Did that just happen?”

WINNER: Odyssey Jones by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty good bigger man / smaller man match where they told the right story: Theory’s failed attempts to contain Jones, Theory’s frantic pin attempts, and Jones ultimately crushing Theory for the win. It worked, but Jones seemed gassed come the end of the match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42