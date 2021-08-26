New details emerge on Brock Lesnar’s contract status with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE at Summerslam after being away from the company for over a year. He’s primed to be back for an extended period of time.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Lesnar has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company into the early part of 2023. The report indicates that Lesnar has eight matches on the deal, but that the contract is open for new negotiations down the road.

Lesnar’s last match in WWE was a losing effort against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. At Summerslam, Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns after the main event that saw Reigns defeat John Cena to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

