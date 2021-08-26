AEW touts record viewership for this week’s episode of Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Coming out of record viewership for Friday’s special “First Dance” episode of AEW Rampage that featured C.M. Punk’s return to pro wrestling, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the most viewed by persons 18-49 since the premiere aired in the fall of 2019. The episode was the number one cable program in that key demographic. Per an AEW press release, this viewership is up +39% vs. prior week in P18-49 and up +20% in total viewers.

C.M. Punk was a key factor in this ratings win for the company as well. Punk made his first ever Dynamite appearance in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone at the top of the second hour of the program. The show also featured Chris Jericho talking about his future, a Kenny Omega and Christian Cage confrontation, Jon Moxley, and Malaki Black in the main event against Brock Anderson. Much of the show was focused on promoting AEW’s upcoming PPV event, All Out.

All Out streams live on PPV on Sunday September 5 from the Now Arena in Illinois. Matches on that card include C.M. Punk vs. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima, Chris Jericho vs. MJF, and more.

