AEW Dynamite rating for C.M. Punk’s debut draws one of top viewership numbers ever for Dynamite, modest growth for key demo ratings

AEW Dynamite drew 1.172 million viewers, up from last week’s 975,000 viewers. Dynamite had drawn more than 1 million viewers in four of the prior six weeks, including three occasions above 1.1 million. This was the first episode of Dynamite featuring C.M. Punk. It drew a cable rating of 0.80, up from last week’s 0.71. It’s the highest cable rating since Dynamite’s first episode drew a 0.84. The prior high otherwise was 0.76.
In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.48, up from the 0.35 it drew the prior two weeks. It had drawn a 0.46, 0.45, and 0.44 ratings in that demo in late July and early August, so no great leap there from some prior numbers, but a sizable jump from the 0.35 the prior two weeks.
Punk’s AEW debut on AEW Rampage last Friday drew 1.129 million viewers (with a peak over 1.4 million for three minutes of Punk’s promo) and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo. So Dynamite dropped in that demo for their Wednesday flagship show featuring the first Dynamite appearance of Punk.
In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.67 rating, up from the 0.50 and 0.51 of the prior weeks, and above the 0.55 to 0.62 range of the prior six weeks.
In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.30 rating, virtually unchanged from last week’s 0.29 and in the usual range of 0.26 to 0.33 of the prior six weeks.
What I think is interesting is that 400,000 Nielsen “viewers” (Nielson takes 10,000 homes and use those to guess what 100 million homes are watching, so there is no way to know if 1.1 million homes tuned in to the show) changed channels after Punk’s segment was over. That mean almost 33% of the audience had no interest in watching the rest of the show.