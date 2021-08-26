AEW Dynamite rating for C.M. Punk’s debut draws one of top viewership numbers ever for Dynamite, modest growth for key demo ratings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite drew 1.172 million viewers, up from last week’s 975,000 viewers. Dynamite had drawn more than 1 million viewers in four of the prior six weeks, including three occasions above 1.1 million. This was the first episode of Dynamite featuring C.M. Punk. It drew a cable rating of 0.80, up from last week’s 0.71. It’s the highest cable rating since Dynamite’s first episode drew a 0.84. The prior high otherwise was 0.76.

In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.48, up from the 0.35 it drew the prior two weeks. It had drawn a 0.46, 0.45, and 0.44 ratings in that demo in late July and early August, so no great leap there from some prior numbers, but a sizable jump from the 0.35 the prior two weeks.

Punk’s AEW debut on AEW Rampage last Friday drew 1.129 million viewers (with a peak over 1.4 million for three minutes of Punk’s promo) and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo. So Dynamite dropped in that demo for their Wednesday flagship show featuring the first Dynamite appearance of Punk.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.67 rating, up from the 0.50 and 0.51 of the prior weeks, and above the 0.55 to 0.62 range of the prior six weeks.

In the male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.30 rating, virtually unchanged from last week’s 0.29 and in the usual range of 0.26 to 0.33 of the prior six weeks.

