THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 8/26: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Emergence

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Joe Doering

Doering has been featured mostly in tag team matches with his Violent By Design teammates during his run in Impact, but he was in singles action in last week’s TV main event against Doc Gallows. The highlight of this hard-hitting match was Doering driving Gallows through the entrance stage. It was a good “big man” match and I look forward to seeing Doering in future singles action outside of his tag team commitments.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

This X Division showdown was the highlight of the Emergence special. After almost 20 minutes of exciting action, the champion put Jake away with the piledriver for the win. Alexander continued his excellent title reign. Jake had a breakthrough performance that will hopefully lead to more airtime.

Impact TV Results (8/19/21):

Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin beat Moose & Ace Austin

Matt Cardona beat Shera

Melina beat Brandi Lauren

Jake Something beat Kaleb with a K

Joe Doering beat Doc Gallows

Emergence Results (8/20/21):

Matt Cardona beat Rohit Raju

Decay beat Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh, and No Way

Steve Maclin beat Petey Williams

Madison Rayne beat Taylor Wilde

Ace Austin beat Sami Callihan & Moose & Chris Sabin

Josh Alexander beat Jake Something

Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt beat Melina & Trey Miguel

The Good Brothers beat Rich Swann & Willie Mack and Joe Doering & Rhino

Christian Cage beat Brian Myers

Merch Update:

New items on the Impact eBay page include:

-Autographed photos from Eddie Edwards, Su Yung, Steve Maclin, No Way, Matt Cardona, and more.

-Autographed t-shirts from Chelsea Green and Rachael Ellering

-A signed bat from Sami Callihan

Coming Up:

This week’s episode of Impact TV features:

An interview with Impact World Champion Christian Cage

The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood

In addition, Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Impact Knockouts Title against Melina on Saturday’s NWA Empower PPV.

