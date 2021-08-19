8/19 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Christian Cage addresses becoming world champion, Melina vs. Lauren, final Emergence hype, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Recap video of Christian Cage winning the Impact World Title on last week’s AEW Rampage show. Included clips of him previously winning the NWA World Title.

-Gia Miller and Josh Matthews were in the ring to start the show. They talked about Christian Cage winning the title as the fans cheered. They were interrupted by W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards brawling down the ramp. They fought at ringside and in the ring. Sami Callihan ran in and attacked Morrissey with a bat. Morrissey made a comeback, but Eddie clotheslined Morrissey over the top rope. Security ran out to hold back Morrissey.

Eddie left the ring and Sami took the mic. He said Eddie could thank him later. Sami said he didn’t feel like waiting for his match and wanted it now. The show intro played. The video has been updated to include footage of Christian holding the World Title.

(1) SAMI CALLIHAN & CHRIS SABIN vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton) & MOOSE

Ace and Sami squared off. The enthusiastic crowd chanted “Death Machine”. Sami got the upper hand with clotheslines. Sabin kicked Ace hard in the back. Sami followed with his own kick to Ace’s back. Sabin got in another kick, then punched Ace in the corner. Sabin pulled Moose off the apron, but got caught with a dropkick from Ace. [c]

Moose quieted the crowd and chopped Sabin, who was seated on the ring apron. Sabin made a comeback with punches. The action returned to the ring. Sabin finally made the hot tag to Sami. Sami kicked Ace in the corner. Sabin hit a flying DDT on Moose. Sami powerbombed Ace. Sabin got the cradle shock on Ace to get the pin and the victory.

WINNERS: Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun opener that was a nice setup for the #1 contenders match at Emergence.)

Sami raised Sabin’s hand after the match, then gave him a piledriver. Sami bowed and played to the crowd before walking up the ramp.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Emergence and the rest of the show.

-Clips from last week’s NJPW Resurgence show with the Good Brothers win over Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata.

-Interview with the Good Brothers bragging about beating up Jon Moxley. Doc vowed to beat Joe Doering tonight. [c]

-Sami Callihan backstage promo. He talked about wanting to win the #1 contenders match. Eddie Edwards interrupted. He said he didn’t need Sami’s help.

(2) SHERA (w/Rohit Raju) vs. MATT CARDONA (w/Chelsea Green)

Cardona took control after a kick to the head. Cardona connected with a baseball slide to the floor and a dive on Shera. Rohit grabbed Cardona’s leg, which allowed Shera to boot Cardona to the floor. [c]

Shera had the advantage after the break. Chelsea and Rohit argued at ringside. Cardona made a comeback by throwing Shera’s head to the mat. He followed with a dropkick and a clothesline. Shera choke slammed Cardona over his knee. Cardona sidestepped a charge from Shera. Rohit jumped on the ring apron, but Chelsea pulled him down and slapped him. Cardona hit Radio Silence on Shera for the win.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent TV match. The most intrigue came from anticipating how Rohit and Chelsea would eventually get involved.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Christian Cage winning the NWA title from Jeff Jarrett on February 12, 2006.

-Locker Room Talk segment: Madison Rayne hosted and was joined by her co-host Johnny Swinger. Rayne asked what Swinger has been up to since their last show. Swinger said that he had started an illegal casino. Rayne introduced Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb, who were from the set of All About Me (which is the same set). Swinger asked if Tenille was single. Tenille said she had been looking for a partner, but her first partner (Rayne) was in front of her all along. Madison and Tenille talked about things coming full circle.

Tenille read a poem and Kaleb said “OMG”. Swinger thought he was talking about One Man Gang. Tenille talked about her and Madison being influencers. Kaleb and Swinger had a funny exchange. Tenille encouraged Kaleb to stand up for himself with Scott D’Amore. Madison said this was a great start for The Influence. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. Josh talked about the World Title change. He called Christian a legend, but said he wasn’t the leader of Impact. Jake Something interrupted. Jake walked off and interrupted a discussion between Scott D’Amore and Kaleb. Jake demanded a match tonight. Scott made a no-DQ match between Jake and Kaleb. Kaleb backed down and asked to do Jake’s social media.

-Christian Cage’s music played and he walked to the ring. The crowd was enthusiastic. Christian said he was glad to be back and it was an honor to win the titles and bring them back to Impact. He talked about how he originally left WWE and how Impact took a chance on him and gave him the opportunity for title matches. He thanked the crowd. Fans chanted “You deserve it”. He said he talked with Impact officials and it was time to respectfully retire the TNA title. He said the Impact title represents the future. Christian handed the TNA title to Dave Penzer, who took it backstage.

Christian said it was time to get down to business. Brian Myers’ music played and he came out with Sam Beale. Myers said it felt nostalgic with Christian out there. He asked if D-Ray 3000 or Shark Boy was coming out next. He said maybe he could offer the fans a Brown Bag Special. Myers said he wasn’t here to talk about the past or live in the past. He said he was the number one contender and he has been killing it in Impact for a year. Myers said the title would belong to him at Emergence. Christian said he was glad that Myers finally came out of Matt Cardona’s shadow. The crowd “ooooh”ed.

Christian congratulated Myers on finally getting it together. He said Myers hasn’t really won anything yet. Christian called himself the best professional wrestler. They got in each other’s face. Fans chanted for Christian. Myers pushed Beale into Christian. Christian punched out Beale and Myers ran off. Christian posed with the belt.

-Melina approached Trey Miguel backstage. Trey asked if she still knows who to do the splits. Melina said “You’ll see” and walked off smiling. [c]

-Footage of Deonna Purrazzo beating Faby Apache for the AAA Reina de Reinas title at AAA Triple Mania.

(3) MELINA vs. BRANDI LAUREN

Melina did the splits to enter the ring. Fans chanted “Melina”. Brandi had the early advantage but Melina battled back. Melina hit a crossbody block off the ropes and a running knee. Melina took Brandi down and put her in a Muta Lock for the tap out win.

WINNER: Melina in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short but a good showcase for Melina before her Knockouts title match.)

Deonna attacked Melina from behind after the match. Melina battled back and took Deonna down. The Drama King ran in and held Melina as Deonna punched her. Trey Miguel ran in for the save and took out the Drama King. Trey and Deonna argued. Melina caught Deonna with a Thesz Press and punches. Deonna held the title up on the ramp and retreated as Melina and Trey stood in the ring.

-Clips from last week of John Skyler beating Matt Cardona (with help from Rohit Raju).

-Gia Miller interviewed John Skyler backstage. She noted that he won his first match in Impact and called it a shocking debut. Skyler bragged about his win. The camera cut away to show Juice Robinson down on the floor and in pain. David Finlay was helping him and called for help. [c]

-Clips of Jordynne Grace at here power lifting competition. She credited Rachael Ellering’s support for helping her win. Ellering said Grace would do more great things and she would be by her side to support her. The package ended with a shot of Grace holding her awards.

(4) JAKE SOMETHING vs. KALEB WITH A K—No Disqualification Match

Kaleb attacked at the bell but Jake quickly turned the tables. Fans chanted “Jake is going to kill you”. Jake missed a charge but came back and suplexed Kaleb. Jake powerbombed Kaleb. Jake pulled a table from under the ring. Jake drove Kaleb through the table and got the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic squash match, but fun while it lasted.)

Josh Alexander’s music played and he walked to the ring with the X Division belt. Jake and Alexander squared off as Alexander held the belt in the air.

-Su Yung and Kimber Lee segment. Kimber Lee said she collected her first soul, but not the last. [c]

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera to run down the matches for Emergence tomorrow:

Deonna Purrazzo & The Drama King vs. Trey Miguel & Melina

Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers

The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin

(5) JOE DOERING (w/Eric Young & Deaner & Rhino) vs. DOC GALLOWS (w/Karl Anderson)

Doering and Doc slugged it out at the opening bell. Doering clotheslined Doc over the top rope. Doc pulled Doering to the floor and they brawled on the outside. Doc rammed Doering into the ring steps. [c]

Doc had the advantage as the show returned from break. Doering gave Doc a German Suplex. They clotheslined each other. Doc booted Doering. Doering knocked Doc down with a forearm. Doering gave a Doc a delayed suplex. They brawled on the floor. Doc threw Doering into the railing. Back in the ring, both wrestlers collided then fell to the floor. They got to their feet and brawled up the ramp, exchanging punches on the stage.

Doc drove Doering through the stage. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. The match came to a standstill as officials checked on Doc and Doering. Scott D’Amore, the referees, and security came out to check. Doc finally crawled out of the hole and got to the ring. Doering finally got up and made his way to the ring. Both wrestlers got to their feet. Doc caught Doering with a boot. Doering caught Doc with a clothesline and got the pin.

WINNER: Joe Doering in 15:00.

Both wrestlers laid on the mat after the match. Doering finally got to his feet and celebrated with his Violent By Design partners.

(D.L.’s Take: Good big-man match with big punches, big moves, and a stunt towards the end. The match was 15 minutes — including a commercial break — but didn’t really drag.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the first episode of Impact from the set of tapings earlier this week and the show had a lot of energy. The enthusiastic live crowd helped so much. New characters such as Christian Cage, Melina, and John Skyler contributed as well. The confrontation between Christian and Brian Myers was very well done and intense. It made me really look forward to their match tomorrow. Christian really fits in well as the new champion. I enjoyed the return of Locker Room Talk. Madison and Tenille were good, but the highlight was the very funny insult exchange between Johnny Swinger and Kaleb. Good main event too.

