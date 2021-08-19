THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 8/19: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling with Christian Cage as the new world champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestler of the Week: Josh Alexander
Alexander continued his excellent X Division title reign by scoring a win over Daivari. Alexander used an array of suplexes and a piledriver to put away Daivari in about 11 minutes. Next up for Alexander is Jake Something at the Emergence Impact Plus special.
Match of the Week: Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde
The opener to last week’s TV show featured Knockouts Division action between Dashwood and Wilde. These two wrestlers were given a little more time than usual and they came through with an action-packed match, leading to Tenille taking the win in about 13 minutes after Madison Rayne returned and caused a distraction.
Impact TV Results (8/5/21):
-Chris Bey beat Juice Robinson
-Jake Something beat Daivari, Rohit Raju, and Trey Miguel
-Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering beat Fire N Flava
-Steve Maclin beat Jah-C
-Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan & Frankie Kazarian beat Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
Impact TV Results (8/12/21):
-Tenille Dashwood beat Taylor Wilde
-Josh Alexander beat Daivari
-Finjuice beat Jay White & Chris Bey by DQ
-John Skylar beat Matt Cardona
-Brian Myers won a 20 Man Battle Royal to become the #1 contender to the Impact World Title
Merch Update:
Impact’s eBay store posted autographed photos of Petey Williams, Fallah Bahh, John E. Bravo, Steve Maclin, Black Taurus, Moose, and Chris Sabin for $25 each (plus shipping).
Coming Up:
This week’s Impact TV matches include:
- New Impact World Champion Christian Cage makes an appearance
- Melina makes her Impact in-ring debut
- Moose & Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan
- Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
- Shera vs. Matt Cardona
- Locker Room Talk segment featuring Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne
The Emergence special (airing August 20th on Impact Plus) features this lineup:
- Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers
- The Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
- Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something
- Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
- Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin
