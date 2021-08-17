Impact Wrestling viewership heading into this week’s Christian celebration for beating Omega for Impact World Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Thursday’s (8/12) Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV, with follow-up to the prior night’s announcement that Christian Cage would challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title on AEW Rampage the following night, drew 122,000 viewers, up from 103,000 the prior week and 113,000 and 104,000 the prior two weeks.

One year ago, the same four week period averaged 134,000 viewers, with a high of 182,000 and a low of 134,000.

This week, Impact is advertising Christian celebrating his Impact Title win on Thursday night on AXS TV. With added publicity on AEW TV shows, Impact has reason to believe they’ll improve upon last week’s 122,000 viewership number.