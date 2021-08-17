AEW CEO Tony Khan comments on Rampage’s first week’s rating, says this week’s episode at United Center will be “enshrined in wrestling history”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan isn’t soft-selling Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After a successful first week in terms of ratings and critical reviews, this week’s episode emanates from a sold-out United Center in Chicago, Ill., with fans expecting the return of C.M. Punk to the national pro wrestling stage.

“We’re all excited for The First Dance this Friday night at the sold-out United Center in Chicago,” Khan said in a press release issued to PWTorch.com this week. “It will be a special episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ that will be enshrined in wrestling history as a night that fans will remember for a very long time.”

AEW touted that the first episode of Rampage was up 113 percent in the 18-49 demo and up 30 percent in total viewers compared to the prior four weeks on TNT featuring movies.

The following is the full press release with more comments from Khan and more ratings statistics.

AEW premiered its electrifying new wrestling series on TNT, “AEW: Rampage,” on Friday, August 13, and ranked as the #3 cable telecast in P18-49, only trailing behind NFL preseason games. The series premiere was filmed in front of a live audience from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. See highlights below:

AEW: Rampage – Week 1 – Fri 10p-11p

396K P18-49 / 153K P18-34 / 740K P2+

+43% vs. 1st hour of Friday AEW: Dynamite premieres in P18-49

+113% in P18-49 and +30% in total viewers vs prior 4 weeks of movies

“Our goal was to come out of the gate strong and establish Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on TNT as the place to catch the hottest commodities in professional wrestling,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM, and Head of Creative of AEW. “Coming off our red-hot debut episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ last Friday that featured Dr. Britt Baker retaining her AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet in the main event match, we’re all excited for The First Dance this Friday night at the sold-out United Center in Chicago. It will be a special episode of ‘AEW: Rampage’ that will be enshrined in wrestling history as a night that fans will remember for a very long time.”

The premiere episode of “AEW: Rampage” featured the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., defending her title against Red Velvet. Ahead of their AEW World Championship match at ALL OUT, the Forbidden Door opened once again as Christian Cage challenged Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship. Additionally, Miro defended his TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol.

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.