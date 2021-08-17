8/17 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on MSK vs. Imperium, Kross and Joe face to face, Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

AUGUST 17, 2021

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix



[HOUR ONE]

-Hype for TakeOver.

-Malcolm Bivens and Diamond Mine kicked things off. Tyler Rust’s absence loomed large with the group being so small. Kushida isn’t cleared tonight, but Roderick Strong wanted a match and Bivens wanted a payday, so it was open challenge season. Ilja Dragunov’s music hit.

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/Malcom Bivens & Hachiman)

Takedown by Dragunov, and quick reversals followed. The two reversed holds on the mat and then from a standing position before Dragunov escaped and they reset. Strong took Dragunov to a rope for a huge chop. The two exchanged stiff chops until Roddy choked Dragunov by pulling him to a rope. Strong put some knees to Dragunov, who hit a chop that took Strong down, followed by a standing senton. Cover for one.

Headlock by Dragunov and they went to the mat, then up quickly for some more chops by Roddy in the corner. Hard Irish whip by Dragunov, who charged in with a knee and suplexed Strong out of the corner. Jumping knee by Dragunov. The two exchanged a few reversals again until Dragunov hit a kneelift, then tried the Konstantin Special but was dropkicked to the floor. The two fought on the floor and Hachiman caused a distraction and Dragunov got put into the steps. [c]

Back to full-screen, Dragunov was getting back into it with some hard elbows. The crowd went for a “Dragunov” chant although the crowd is extremely muted tonight. I missed just one or two shots and Dragunov was bleeding profusely from the nose or forehead. He very quickly had a huge red streak down the middle of his face. Suplex by Dragunov. Roddy got a shot in but Torpedo Moscow finished.

During replays, Dragunov was cleaned up as well as could be managed. Dragunov screamed up the ramp for Dragunov to appear, but he didn’t.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 12:07.

(Wells’s Analysis: That’s the largest amount of blood I can ever remember seeing in an NXT ring, and it was SO sudden. A perfectly acceptable match though I’d have to assume the two have a better match in them with no commercials and without the bloody spot potentially getting in the way. Wisely, Dragunov’s loss last week wasn’t mentioned)