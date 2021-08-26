8/26 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Emergence fallout, Christian Cage and Ace Austin confrontation, Bey vs. Finlay, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

AUGUST 26, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Recap video of highlights from Emergence.

-Intro video aired.

(1) CHRIS SABIN vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Sabin started the action by diving through the ropes onto Sabin. Back in the ring, Sami powerbombed Sabin. They exchanged punches. Sami hit a Death Valley Driver on Sabin. Sabin caught Sami with a kick and a flip on the outside. Sami drove Sabin into the ring post. They continued to brawl at ringside. Sami had the upper hand when the action returned to the ring. Sami put Sabin in a leg lock on the mat. Sabin reached the ropes to break it.

Sami chopped Sabin. Sabin battled back and dropkicked Sami. Sabin got a DDT on Sami. Sabin and Sami battled and knocked each other out. The fans chanted “This is awesome”. The brawl continued as they got to their feet. Sami got the piledriver but Sabin kicked out at two. Sami went for another piledriver but Sabin rolled him up for a two count. Sabin got the Cradle Shock on Sami for the win.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 9:00.

After the match, Moose attacked Sabin from behind and threw him out of the ring. Moose attacked Sami as well. Moose pulled a bat from under the ring. He put a chair over Sami’s face. Before he could attack, Eddie Edwards ran in with a kendo stick for the save. Sami flipped off Eddie.

(D.L.’s Take: Good way to start the show with two Impact veterans in an action-packed match. The post-match action led us to believe the Eddie/Sami angle will continue.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Taylor Wilde. Taylor talked about challenging Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Kaleb at the same time. She insulted them then ended with “Let’s Get Wilde”. [c]

-Ad for the NWA PPV shows coming up this weekend on Fite TV.

-Gia Miller approached Eddie Edwards backstage. Sami interrupted. Eddie said he saved Sami because Sami helped him. Eddie said he didn’t need Sami’s help in the future and that they were done. Eddie walked off. Sami sarcastically said “What, no hug?”

-D’Lo and Striker talked about the matches for tonight.

-Mickie James walked to the ring. She took the mic and said we were two nights away from making history (and “her-story”) at the NWA Empower show. She said that her, Madusa, Jazz, and Gail Kim would produce a great wrestling show. Fans chanted “Her-story”. Mickie thanked the fans, Deonna Purrazzo, and Melina. She introduced a video package of the Deonna/Melina feud. After the video, Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt walked to the ring.

Deonna asked Mickie how it felt to have her spotlight stolen from her. The fans booed. Deonna said the Empower show would be groundbreaking. Deonna said that Mickie was trying to create the illusion that her match with Melina would be competitive. She said no one wants to see a movie if they know the ending. Deonna said they didn’t show that she beat Melina at Emergence. Mickie said that Rehwoldt was the one who beat Melina and that he wouldn’t be there at Empower.

Mickie said Melina was unpredictable and could take the title. Deonna said we didn’t have to wait until Saturday to see her kick Mickie’s ass. Deonna took Mickie down. Trey ran out and attacked Rehwoldt. Mickie made a comeback on Deonna. Melina ran in and did her finisher on Mickie. Fans chanted “Melina” as Deonna and Rehwoldt retreated up the stage. [c]

-“How to be a Professional” segment with Brian Myers and Sam Beale. Myers showed Beale how to cut a shirt to wear to the ring. Beale said he thought they would be talking about Myers’ loss at Emergence. Beale cut the shirt and noted that you could just buy shirts that were sleeveless. Beale tried on the shirt and said he looked like Big Stevie Cool but not cool. Myers made a headband of the sleeves. Myers was angry and said it was time for an open casting call.

(2) CHRIS BEY vs. DAVID FINLAY

Striker noted that Bey had more confidence since joining the Bullet Club. Bey charged Finlay at the bell, but Finlay side stepped him and went on the attack. Bey made a comeback but was quickly cut off with a dropkick. The action went to the floor briefly, but Finlay threw Bey back in the ring. Bey tripped Finlay into the ropes, then went on the attack. [c]

Bey and Finlay traded the advantage. Bey stood on Finlay’s throat and delivered a series of kicks. Finlay fought back with an uppercut. Bey applied a sleeper hold. Bey suplexed Finlay and got a two count. Bey stomped Finlay. Finlay pushed Bey over the top rope, then dove on him. Finlay threw Bey back in the ring to continue his attack. Bey hit a series of moves, but Finlay came back with a backbreaker for a two count.

Finlay tried to suplex Bey but got rolled up for a two count. Finlay gave Bey a back suplex. Finlay did the throat slash gesture and yelled. Bey fought back with a kick. Bey rolled up Finlay for a three count while he had his feet on the ropes.

WINNER: Chris Bey in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good match, even though the commercial derailed the momentum for a bit. It would be fun to see these two work together with extended time on a PPV.)

-Willie Mack and Rich Swann promo. Mack said Emergence wasn’t their night, but they weren’t the ones to take the loss. They challenged the Good Brothers. [c]

-Promo for Bound for Glory coming to Las Vegas on October 23rd.

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. He talked about his match with Jake Something at Emergence. Alexander said he was the greatest X Division champion of all-time. He said that next week he would have an open challenge for any ex-X Division champion.

-Impact World Champion Christian Cage walked to the ring. Fans were enthusiastic to see him. Clips were shown of his victory over Brian Myers at Emergence. Fans chanted “Christian Cage.” Cage talked about his win over Brian Myers, but said there is always a target on his back. Cage brought up Ace Austin. A fan said Ace sucks, but Cage said he must be good if he was the number one contender. Cage awkwardly paused then joked that there was no way Ace could beat him.

Tommy Dreamer’s music played and he got in the ring. Striker and D’Lo were surprised he was appearing. Fans chanted for Dreamer. Cage said he had a question everyone wanted to know: what the hell is going on with Dreamer’s hair. Dreamer laughed it off. He said he never liked the alliance with Kenny Omega. He talked up Cage and said he was grateful that Cage was back after being gone for seven years. Dreamer said that Cage has found the fountain of youth.

Dreamer thanked Cage for being the best and for representing Impact like a true champion. Cage and Dreamer hugged. Dreamer said that even though he hasn’t earned it, he would like to wrestle Cage one more time. He said he would outwork everyone to earn the opportunity. Ace Austin’s music hit. Ace and Madman Fulton walked to the ring. Ace said that he knows that Cage knows who he is, but he would introduce himself anyway.

Ace said he would beat Cage at Victory Road and become the youngest man to ever hold the world title. He said that even on Dreamer’s best day, he could never be a world champion again. Fans booed. Ace noted that Cage is very busy and making the towns just like the old days. Ace said after Victory Road, Cage’s schedule would be less hectic and his bag would be lighter. Cage said it was great that Ace had such high goals to be world champion at 24 years old.

Cage said Ace would never be the man as long as Cage was there. He advised Ace to stand on his tippy toes so people would notice him. Ace and Fulton attacked Cage and Dreamer, but Cage and Dreamer ran them out of the ring. Cage’s music played and he held up the title belt.

-Violent By Design vignette. Eric Young talked about weakness being a sickness. He yelled at Rhino and said it was because of him that they lost the belts and the rematch. He said he could no longer allow Rhino to drag them down. Young said the only answer was violence. He said they would wash Rhino in the holy waters of change. [c]

-Gia Miller tried to interview Ace Austin and Madman Fulton but they walked right by her. Ace approached Scott D’Amore and said that he wanted Tommy Dreamer next week. He said he was asking nicely since he is Impact’s most valuable asset. Scott said it was no problem. Scott said that if Dreamer wins, then the match at Victory Road becomes a three-way.

(3) TAYLOR WILDE vs. THE INFLUENCE (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K)

Taylor dove on The Influence as they were coming down the ramp. Taylor took the early advantage on Kaleb. Taylor fought Madison and Tenille, but Kaleb interfered to allow his team to get the advantage. Tenille pulled Taylor’s hair. Kaleb taunted Taylor from the apron. Madison and Tenille double teamed Taylor, but Taylor made a comeback. Kaleb grabbed Taylor but she DDT’d him. Taylor landed a stomp to all three in the corner.

Taylor continued to fight all three. Taylor threw Madison into Kaleb, who flew to the outside. Tenille connected with the Spotlight Kick and got the three count.

WINNERS: The Influence in 3:00.

The Influence stomped Taylor after the match. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering ran in for the save and the Influence left the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short to get going. This was basically an angle to get Grace and Ellering involved in the feud.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Brandi Lauren about who would win between Deonna Purrazzo and Melina. Lauren said that Deonna has her work cut out for her. Kimber Lee appeared. Brandi ran off and opened a door, but Su Yung was in there. Lee put Brandi in a mandible claw and took her into the room.

-Clips of Steve Maclin beating Petey Williams at Emergence and Petey saving TJP against Maclin in the Before The Impact match.

-Gia Miller interviewed TJP. He said his match on BTI didn’t go how he wanted it go. He said he already has a partner in Fallah Bahh and he didn’t need Petey’s help. Petey showed up and said it looked like Bahh has pushed TJP to the side. TJP said he and Petey aren’t a full-time team. Petey asked where was the thanks for saving TJP against Maclin.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Christian Cage vs. Monty Brown from Destination X 2006.

-Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green promo. Cardona talked about beating both Rohit Raju and Shera and he would beat them again. Chelsea said she had no problem hitting Shera. She challenged Rohit and Shera to face her and Cardona next week. Chelsea revealed that she was wearing an “Always Ready” t-shirt and Cardona said “that’s why I love you”. They walked off. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss to Decay. Tasha said that Fallah Bahh was the one who lost. Bahh and No Way approached. Bahh asked how they could make this up to them. Tasha said there is no making up. Bahh said he owes them, so next week they would take care of Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus while Tasha and Savannah took care of Rosemary and Havok. Tasha said “we’ll see”.

D’Lo and Striker introduced the matches for next week:

Taylor Wilde & Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Influence

Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju & Shera

Josh Alexander open challenge to any former X Division Champion

Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer

The Good Brothers and Rich Swann & Willie Mack had their ring entrances. [c]

(4) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK

This was a non-title match. Anderson and Swann started it off. Anderson had the early advantage. Swann made a comeback. Mack made the tag and battled Anderson. Mack and Swann double teamed Doc and worked on his arm. Doc gave Swann a series of punches. Swann and Mack double teamed Anderson. The Good Brothers had Mack trapped in their corner. Mack landed a big punch on Anderson and both were down.

Swann took on the Good Brothers by himself. Anderson got the spinebuster on Swann. Anderson tried to go for the Gun Stun but Swann rolled Anderson up for the pin.

WINNERS: Rich Swann and Willie Mack in 7:00.

The Good Brothers attacked Swann after the match. Mack ran in to break up the Magic Killer. The Goo Brothers got the upper hand on Mack. The Good Brothers threw Swann into a chair that was set up in the corner. The Good Brothers got the Magic Killer on Mack. The Good Brothers threw Mack into a chair outside the ring. The Good Brothers set up a table as fans chanted “Table”. Mack was thrown into a ring post. Doc powerbombed Mack through the table.

(D.L.’s Take: Standard tag match that was too short to really develop. Good post-match attack to set up the title match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show was heavy on talk, but did an effective job of setting up future matchups. Storylines were forwarded with Christian Cage getting a new number one contender, Tommy Dreamer getting involved in the mix, Jordynne and Rachael joining the Taylor Wilde vs. Influence feud, and a twist with Brandi Lauren taking a trip to the Undead Realm. The in-ring highlight was Chris Bey vs. David Finlay. Fun show.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT TV REPORT: 8/19 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Christian Cage addresses becoming world champion, Melina vs. Lauren, final Emergence hype, more