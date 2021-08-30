NWA World Heavyweight Championship changes hands at NWA 73

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trevor Murdoch is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis to win the title in the main event of the NWA 73 PPV event. He won a battle royal earlier in the show to earn the opportunity at Aldis.

Murdoch won the match after connecting with a piledriver. He followed with a top rope bull dog and then covered for the victory. After the match, Murdoch celebrated in the ring with his family and Ric Flair, who was on-site at the event due to the significance of venue in St. Louis.

Nick Aldis had been the reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion since October of 2018.

CATCH-UP: 8/28 NWA EMPOWER PPV REPORT: Kamille vs. Hirsch, Melina vs. Purrazzo, Women’s Invitational Cup, more