Khan announces changes to All Out lineup, Pac vs. Idolo removed from card due to travel issues, 10 man tag added to Buy In pre-show

Ahead of Dynamite tonight, AEW CEO and president Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo was off the All Out PPV card this Sunday due to travel issues. Khan announced the match would be moved to a future episode of Rampage.

Khan also announced that he was replacing the Pac vs. Idolo match on the main card will be the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.

You can see Khan’s tweet below:

“Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card,” Khan wrote. “Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage”

During Dynanite tonight, it was announced that Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen & Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus & Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy would replace the Women’s Casino Battle Royale on The Buy In pre-show.