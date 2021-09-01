SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will soon be at the helm of NXT.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McMahon and Prichard will begin producing the weekly NXT television show when it returns live on September 14. The report also indicates that both will be heavily involved in big decisions about the brand, as well as the marketing and promotion of it. There was no indication as to what will become of Triple H’s leadership and team when it comes to their day to day operation.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE President Nick Khan said that NXT would be undergoing a revamp. The company recently teased a new logo that signaled a major change in tone.

The September 14 edition of NXT will feature the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

