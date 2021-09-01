SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced during this week’s episode of Dynamite that C.M. Punk would appear live on Friday’s go-home Rampage ahead of Sunday’s All Out PPV event. Like All Out, Rampage takes places at the Now Arena near Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Punk will wrestle his first match in over seven years at All Out against Darby Allin. On Dynamite, Punk was attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Darby Allin and Sting made the save. They and Punk fought the trio off before Punk and Allin stared each other down in the ring. Allin will face Garcia on Friday’s episode of Rampage as well.

All Out streams live on PPV Sunday night via the Bleacher Report app and Fite TV internationally. Other matches on the show include Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers for the AEW Tag Team Championships, Moxley vs. Kojima, and more.

