Former WWE Champion set to join Dancing With The Stars

The Miz will be trying his hand at ballroom dancing.

PWInsider is reporting The Miz is slated to join the cast of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars for it’s 30th season. Other notable pro wrestling appearances on the show include Stacy Keibler, Nikki Bella, and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

This marks yet another venture into the mainstream for Miz. Before WWE, Miz was a prominent reality television star on MTV’s Real World and has since had a successful run with his own reality show, Miz & Mrs, that highlights his home life alongside former WWE Divas Champion, Maryse.

The Miz is a multiple time champion in WWE and a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

