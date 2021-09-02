WWE’s Japan division dissolved

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gamebiz is reporting that WWE’s Japan division has been dissolved as of September 2. All investors agreed to the move.

Planned live events in Japan this year and last year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE’s International expansion into countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and elsewhere indicates that is a key company strategy for growth. Where expansion in Japan goes from here remains to be seen.

