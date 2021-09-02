News Ticker

WWE’s Japan division dissolved

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 2, 2021

Gamebiz is reporting that WWE’s Japan division has been dissolved as of September 2. All investors agreed to the move.

Planned live events in Japan this year and last year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE’s International expansion into countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and elsewhere indicates that is a key company strategy for growth. Where expansion in Japan goes from here remains to be seen.

