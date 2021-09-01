WrestleMania 38 reportedly set as a two-night event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Like the pandemic era WrestleMania 36 and 37 events, WrestleMania 38 will reportedly be a two-night event inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fightful Select is reporting that the plan internally for WWE is to have WrestleMania 38 on both Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 with full capacity on both nights. COVID-19 protection factors may mitigate the allowed attendance number.

WrestleMania 38 will be the second WrestleMania event hosted at AT&T Stadium. WrestleMania 32 emanated from the venue and featured Triple H vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event and a special attraction match between Shane McMahon and The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

In 2023, WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in California.

