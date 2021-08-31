WWE changes location for upcoming Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Monday, the WWE announced that it was moving the October 1 Smackdown tapings from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This comes after Hurricane Ida hit the New Orleans area over the weekend. The WWE said they would honor all tickets purchased for the event in New Orleans at an unannounced date in 2022.

New Orleans has been a go-to city for WWE in the recent past, hosting two of the last eight WrestleMania events. Currently, that Smackdown show does not have any official matches announced.

This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Finn Balor.

