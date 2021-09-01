News Ticker

AEW announces proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry into Grand Slam Dynamite event in New York

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 1, 2021

Fans attending the Grand Slam AEW Dynamite event at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22 will need to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test before being entering the premises. AEW made the announcement on Wednesday via their social media channels.

The requirement is consistent with fans currently attending the same venue for the U.S. Open tennis tournament and New York state guidance. Currently, no matches have been scheduled or announced for the show.

