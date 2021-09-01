SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fans attending the Grand Slam AEW Dynamite event at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22 will need to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test before being entering the premises. AEW made the announcement on Wednesday via their social media channels.

Proof of Vaccination to Enter AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 22 Full details and FAQs visit – https://t.co/yR9xLp2xdU pic.twitter.com/wzdJ7CfvK7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

The requirement is consistent with fans currently attending the same venue for the U.S. Open tennis tournament and New York state guidance. Currently, no matches have been scheduled or announced for the show.

