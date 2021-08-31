C.M. Punk segment set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk will be live on TNT for the All Out go home episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

AEW announced the news Tuesday via social media channels, saying that we would hear from Punk ahead of his first match in the company Sunday night on PPV.

TOMORROW Night on Episode 100 of #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT, we will hear from @CMPunk LIVE ahead of his first match in #AEW against @DarbyAllin this Sun, Sept 5 at #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay Per View! Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/MX7Vbok2bT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Tomorrow on episode 100 of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT, days before #AEWAllOut:

– Hear from @CMPunk

– FTR v Santana+Ortiz

– Brian Cage v Powerhouse Hobbs

– JR interviews Chris Jericho

– #theElite v Lucha Bros+Jurassic Express

– Orange Cassidy v Jack Evans

– Tay Conti v Penelope Ford pic.twitter.com/PNBguJANyk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Punk is scheduled to face Darby Allin Sunday night at All Out at the Now Arena in Illinois. Punk returned to wrestling on the “First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage live from the United Center in Chicago. Other matches on the All Out PPV event include Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers in a steel cage for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and more.

