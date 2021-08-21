SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk is back.

Punk said so himself in the middle of the ring in front of a molten hot crowd inside Chicago’s United Center for the second episode of AEW Rampage. Punk kicked off the show to a thunderous reaction. He soaked in the moment, spent time talking about his journey, but got down to AEW business by the end.

Punk addressed wanting to work with the younger talent on the roster and turned his attention to Darby Allin. Allin appeared with Sting in the rafters and Punk faced them from the ring. Punk said that he’s seen the pain Allin puts himself in, but that there was nothing more dangerous than wrestling C.M. Punk. He then challenged Allin to a match at All Out.

Punk vs. Allin at All Out will be Punk’s first match since the 2014 Royal Rumble. All Out takes place on September 5 from the NOW Arena in Illinois and will stream live on PPV. Other matches on the card include Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship and more.

