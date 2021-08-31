VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in Metlife Dome preview, NJPW Summer Struggle overview (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado goes over the card for the delayed Wrestle Grand Slam. Also, a brief overview of the happenings on the Summer Struggle tour, including the Super Jr. Tag League tournament fallout with a “shocking” betrayal, two new Young Lions’ debuts, and more. And, of course, New Japan Strong coverage. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO