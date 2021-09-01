News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest Fight Night headlined by Giga Chikadze vs. Edson Barboza, discuss fallout of boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, more (86 min)

September 1, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Giga Chikadze vs. Edson Barboza. They preview the upcoming Fight Night card, headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till. They discuss the fallout of the boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. They close the show by talking about their expectations for CM Punk’s in-ring debut with AEW.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021