Johnny Gargano’s contract set to expire in December

Another big name NXT contract is expiring in the near future.

PWTorch has independently confirmed that Johnny Gargano’s contract with NXT expires in December. Gargano is a triple crown champion in NXT having held the NXT, North American, and Tag Team Championships duirng his time in the company. Outside of a brief run on the main roster, Gargano has spent all of his time in NXT since signing with WWE in 2016.

Negotiations between both sides have not begun according to a report from Fightful Select per sources from WWE, as they are expected to begin in the fall. Fightful also reported that Gargano’s contract status did not catch WWE by surprise as was the case with Adam Cole and Pete Dunne because WWE has been reviewing many of their contracts since the situation that happened earlier in the year with Alester Black and his 30 day non-compete.

According to Fightful, the exact date Gargano’s contract expires is Dec. 3.