WWE Draft announced for October on both Fox and USA Network

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Draft will make it’s return in less than three weeks.

On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that WWE will host the draft beginning with Smackdown on October 1 on Fox and then continuing on the USA Network during Raw on October 4.

WWE typically sees a bump in ratings for their draft specials. Major moves from last year’s draft included Seth Rollins moving to Smackdown, Big E breaking from New Day and moving to Smackdown, The Miz & John Morrison moving to Monday Night Raw, and more.

CATCH-UP: Johnny Gargano’s contract set to expire in December