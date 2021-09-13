FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk Thriller boxing card featuring Belfort, Ortiz, and Silva, plus Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk about the Thriller boxing card featuring the likes of Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, and Anderson Silva. They also discuss Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, and they close the show by discussing the upcoming episodes of “Dark Side of the Ring.”

