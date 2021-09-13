Big E cashes in MITB contract, wins WWE Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Big E won the WWE Championship tonight on Raw after cashing in his MITB contract.

Bobby Lashley beat Randy Orton in the main event of Raw to retain the WWE Championship. Lashley vs. Orton was supposed to take place at the Extreme Rules PPV laster this month, but WWE moved the match to Raw tonight.Lashley sold a knee injury while facing Orton and tried to use that to get out of defending the title against Big E. Big E ended up slapping Lashley and the match was on.

Lashley managed to hit a spear at one point, but Big E kicked out. The finish saw Big E hit the Big Ending. Raw then ended with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods celebrating with Big E.

Big E had called his shot earlier in the day on Twitter by saying he was going to cash in on Raw and become the WWE Champion tonight.