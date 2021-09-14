VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Big E cashes in MITB briefcase after Lashley vs. Orton match for WWE Title, Charlotte vs. Baszler, Priest vs. Hardy, Doudrop vs. Eva Marie (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Big E capturing the WWE Title after cashing in against Bobby Lashley after Lashley beat Randy Orton for the WWE Title in the main event. Also, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Doudrop vs. Eva Marie, Jinder & Co. vs. Drew McIntyre & Veer & Shanky, an eight-man tag match, Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest, and more.

