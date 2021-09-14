FREE PODCAST 9/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Lindberg: Big E cashes in MITB and wins WWE Championship, Priest vs. Hardy, Alexa Bliss gifts Charlotte a new doll, Kross’s new look and promo, more (166 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of “PWT Talks NXT” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Nate Lindberg, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the future of Monday Night Raw with Big E as WWE Champion, the pros and cons of hot-shotting the win with limited hype, how far can Alexa Bliss go with her current gimmick, Damian Priest as one of the most protected acts in WWE, Karrion Kross’s promo time, and much more. Enjoy!

